TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Earlier today we spoke with Lynsey Grant a therapist at the Hamilton Center.
She shared signs of what "grief" can look like and explains that it can come in all forms.
There are "unhealthy" and "healthy" versions.
If your child is dealing with grief and you notice unusual patterns such as oversleeping or loss of appetite, then they could be experiencing "unhealthy" grief.
Grant says grief is natural and often overlooked.
Staff at the Hamilton Center say it's important to understand the signs and to talk about them.
According to Grant, there is no right or wrong way to grieve and it is important to understand what you're feeling.
This coming Thursday the Hamilton Center staff will be at North Central High to assist whoever needs it.
They also offer walk-ins at their location.
- Understanding the signs of grief
- Grief counselors will be on hand for Terre Haute South students and staff
- Grief counselors offered at Terre Haute South after loss of classmate
