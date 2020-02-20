Underground Railroad Education at Vigo County Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - February is Black History Month. The Vigo County History Museum is highlighting Terre Haute's ties to the underground railroad.

It was part of the monthly lunch and punch on Thursday. The program talked about local participation in the underground railroad. It was a path from the South through Indiana that leads to Michigan and Canada where enslaved people could be helped to freedom.

In Vigo County, Allen Chapel and Lost Creek Township participated, but it's likely there were other groups as well.

"Most of what we know from the underground railroad in this area is from oral histories," Executive Director of the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum Susan Tingley said, "You have to keep in mind that this was so secretive. You could be fined or go to jail for helping an enslaved person move from slavery into Canada."

