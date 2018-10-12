Underage girl airlifted after falling down a 60-foot embankment with alcohol poisoning

Clear
A traffic stop in Vermillion County last week led to the arrest of 13 teenagers.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop in Vermillion County last week led to the arrest of 13 teenagers.

It happened early Saturday morning near Clinton, Indiana.

According to police, they stopped two suspicious vehicles headed to an alleged underage drinking party.

Officers learned someone from the part had fallen off a 60-foot embankment and was holding onto the edge of a cliff, with party goes reportedly saying she had been drinking.

Officers say she was there for at least 30 minutes.

According to police, the other partygoers left the girl there 'with no concern for her safety.'

The girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for alcohol poisoning and for her injuries.

Police say another person at the party was hurt while trying to run from them.

Officers are still trying to figure out where the kids got the alcohol.

If you have any information, call the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office at (765) 492-3838.

