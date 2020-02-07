Underage female faces felony battery charges in connection to Terre Haute North Vigo High School incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A female juvenile is facing a felony battery charge after a fight at a local high school, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.

News 10 started looking into the issue when several of you told us about a video of the incident on social media.

We are not sharing that video, outside of a screenshot.

We immediately reached out to the Vigo County School Corporation's Communication Director, Bill Riley.

He told us the school district is aware of the incident, which happened on Thursday, at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

Riley said school officials were addressing the situation and could not comment further on student discipline.

News 10 also reached to the Terre Haute Police Department. The department's public information officer said officers arrested one juvenile female after a fight at north high school.

Some people told us they questioned school safety in light of this situation.

Riley reiterated safety is a top priority.

As always, if a parent or student sees something that concerns them, they should report it to school or law enforcement officials immediately.