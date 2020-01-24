Under Construction exhibit opens at Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new exhibit in place at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

It's called Under Construction. The exhibit focuses on construction work and equipment.

Children will be able to learn how things are built and get hands-on with some cool toys.

Kids we talked to on Friday said they were having a great time.

"There's a welding a little welding place over there that's pretty cool. There's some of those balls that when you touch it the static electricity goes through your fingers. Those are really fun," Levin, who checked out the grand-opening told us.

