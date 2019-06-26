To participate in the contest, go to Baesler's Market 2900 Poplar St, Terre Haute, IN 47803, look for the Pepsi display and text the special code to 89031.

Package includes:

3 Nights in an Airbnb

2 All-Star Game Tickets

2 Home Run Derby Tickets

2 Rock & Roll Hall f Fame Tickets

$200 Gas Card

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

HOW TO ENTER

The "Ultimate All-Star Game Experience" will begin 6/7/2019 at 12:00 am ET and end on 7/1/19 at 12:00am. (Submission Period.)

To participate in the contest, you may enter via the following method(s)

Go to Baesler's Market on Poplar Steet in Terre Haute, look for the Pepsi display and text the special code to 89031.

All entries must be received by the station by the time of each drawing to be eligible for that drawing no matter the entry method.

The Station/UPICKEM is not responsible for Internet transmission errors, illegible entries, service outages, delays, busy signals, equipment malfunctions and any other technological difficulties that may prevent transmitting his/her entry.

One entry per household.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

The contest is open to all WTHI-TV / myFOX10 viewers & WTHITV.com / myFOX10tv.com users, who are 21 years of age or older and who legally reside in the following Indiana counties Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo or the following Illinois counties Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence, and Richland. Employees of WTHI-TV (the “Station"), its licensee, its corporate parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other television stations in the Terre Haute area and the members of their immediate families are ineligible to participate or win. Subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

Only one winner per household is permitted in any Station contest.

Winners of this contest are not eligible to win additional prizes in future drawings of this contest.

Winners will be required to fill out contest eligibility forms and show proof of ID to obtain their prize.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIZES

One (1) winner will win an Ultimate All-Star Game Experience Package.

Package includes:

3 Nights in an Airbnb

2 All-Star Game Tickets

2 Home Run Derby Tickets

2 Rock & Roll Hall f Fame Tickets

$200 Gas Card

All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of the Station at the address below. The winner will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within 10 business days of the end of the contest period.

There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

If one or more winners is later disqualified, an additional drawing will be conducted after all other drawings are complete to award unclaimed prize(s) to alternate(s).

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

Decisions of the Station management with respect to the contest are final.

One Winner will be chosen by random draw on July 2nd 2019 from all eligible entries received.

Winners will be contacted via email and/or phone at approximately 12:30 p.m. EDT on the respective dates.

CONDITIONS

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Winners may be required to sign an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent.

By participating in the contest, participants agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation, and, where legal, to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. The Website's Terms of Service apply to any online portions of this Contest.

Winners must sign an affidavit that these tickets will not be resold in any manner.

Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, the Station in its sole discretion may require contest winners (and their travel companions, if any) to sign a liability release, agreeing to hold the Station, its corporate licensee, its parent, subsidiary and affiliated corporations, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of them harmless against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the contest.

The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including the substitution of a prize or equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. “If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize."

Failure to comply with the contest rules or the Station's website Terms of Service may result in an entrant's disqualification solely at the discretion of the Station.

The Station is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest, or in the announcement of a prize.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are copyright, UPICKEM, and/or WTHI-TV. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. Entry into the contest means you understand that you are providing your information to the WTHI-TV/Lin Television, a Media General Company, the contest sponsor, and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used by WTHI-TV and the sponsor and no liability to Facebook shall be inferred.

Copies of the written contest rules and a list of winners (when complete) are available during regular business hours at the studio of WTHI-TV, 800 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807

Sponsor(s):

WTHI-TV, Pepsi