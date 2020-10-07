Uber expanding it's service to small Illinois counties

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) -- Crawford County Illinois is just one of the many counties where Uber is expanding. The sheriff said the car service is a good thing across the board.

Uber, it's becoming a household name. Especially in big cities, like Chicago, Indianapolis, and even Terre Haute.

Now, small counties in Illinois can take advantage of the app.

"It's a win-win for everybody," David Shapir, the General Manager for Uber Services in Illinois.

Earlier this week Uber announced they were expanding their services to 39 counties in Illinois. That means they can provide service to the entire state.

Crawford County is one of those areas. Sheriff William Rutan said he's excited. He said it's going to help deter people from drinking and driving.

"It's going to help out, obviously, with intoxicated drivers. You know people get out and have a good time at a local establishment and since we don't have any public transportation that runs late, Uber would definitely help in that situation where people can get a ride and feel less obligated to drive home," he said.

Sheriff Rutan said it will also help people in their day to day life. But, he said it will also help boost the county's economy.

"Somebody that's currently unemployed and they're just sitting around the house, they have the opportunity to get out in the public and make a little money and provide a service. It's definitely going to help," Rutan said.

Along with Crawford county, Richland, Jasper, and Lawrence counties are included in this expansion.