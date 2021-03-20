Uber and Walgreens partnership to give access to COVID 19 vaccine to drivers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - Uber and Walgreens are partnering to help vaccinate Illinois drivers and those in delivery.

All eligible drivers and those in delivery in Illinois will soon be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Drivers will receive an authorization code to book their appointment at their nearest Walgreens location.

This is Ubers way of making sure their essential workers remain safe and know they are cared for.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic Uber drivers and delivery people have been essential -- getting medical staff to their jobs, delivering food and helping get their cities moving again." explains Carrol Chang, head driver operations for U.S. and Canada, Uber.

"We are pleased that Illinois has recognized this and given them priority access to the vaccine and now through our partnership with Walgreens, it will be easier for them to book a vaccination appointment." says Chang.

If you are an Uber driver or delivery person, head to the COVID-19 section of your Uber app to access your authorization code and make your vaccination appointment. Today’s announcement is the latest in Uber and Walgreens’ partnership to develop initiatives aimed to help accelerate COVID-19 access to people and underserved communities.