Clear

UV Rays and the Harm They Do

July is UV Awareness month. Here's what you need to know.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 6:17 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The heat of the sun is no joke in July.

However this month, we want you to pay attention to something else.

UV rays.

So what are UV rays?

UV rays stands for "ultraviolet rays".

They are rays the sun gives off, but we can't see them with our eyes.

These rays are responsible for damage that can be done to our skin.

There are two types of rays to watch out for, UVA and UVB rays.

The difference is this, UVA rays are more common, and they penetrate deeper into the skin.

These rays are responsible for premature aging of the skin.

UVB rays, while not as common, are responsible for sunburns.

Both of these rays are most present when the sun is its strongest, between 10 am and 4 pm.

If you go out, always use a sunscreen, and try to stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
As It Should Be
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

4H'ers compete in sheep costume contest

Image

Vigo County Public Library holds Story Telling Festival

Image

4H'ers at Vigo County Fair work to keep their animals cool in hot weather

Image

Support for Madi Moore

Image

UV Rays and their impact

Image

Rain is in the forecast...but when? Kevin explains

Image

Indiana congressman tours Sullivan County brick business

Image

Shelburn Interurban Depot project wraps as leaders hope for economic boost

Image

Terre Haute Police K9 Pitts set to receive new protective vest

Image

Local woman suffers from flesh eating virus

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way