UV Rays and the Harm They Do

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The heat of the sun is no joke in July.

However this month, we want you to pay attention to something else.

UV rays.

So what are UV rays?

UV rays stands for "ultraviolet rays".

They are rays the sun gives off, but we can't see them with our eyes.

These rays are responsible for damage that can be done to our skin.

There are two types of rays to watch out for, UVA and UVB rays.

The difference is this, UVA rays are more common, and they penetrate deeper into the skin.

These rays are responsible for premature aging of the skin.

UVB rays, while not as common, are responsible for sunburns.

Both of these rays are most present when the sun is its strongest, between 10 am and 4 pm.

If you go out, always use a sunscreen, and try to stay out of the sun as much as possible.