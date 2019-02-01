Clear

USPS starts delivering mail again after cold snap eases off

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you've been waiting for a letter or another important piece of mail, you may have noticed your mailbox has stayed empty for the past couple of days.

On Friday, the United States Postal Service was back to delivering mail.

Mail delivery services were suspended for Wednesday and Thursday because of the cold weather.

