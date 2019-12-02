Clear

USPS says this is when you'll need to send your gifts so they will arrive by Christmas

The U.S. Postal Service deadlines to ship those holiday gifts will be here before you know it.

The USPS says these dates are for estimated delivery before Christmas.

See the dates from the Postal Service below.

• Dec. 9 – APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code™ 093 only) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®
• Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
• Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground
• Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express®
• Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
• Dec. 20 – First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
• Dec. 21 – Priority Mail
• Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express*
Alaska
• Dec. 18 – Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail
• Dec. 19 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail
• Dec. 21 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express
Hawaii
• Dec. 19 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
• Dec. 21 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express
*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express® shipments mailed Dec. 21 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two (2) business days.

To send packages to loved ones serving in the military or at diplomatic posts abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted price of $18.45 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box®. The price includes a $1.50 per-box discount for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO destinations worldwide.

