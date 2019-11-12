Clear
USPS reminds customers to keep mailbox paths clear for delivery

The United States Postal Service is reminding people to keep mailboxes and blue delivery boxes clear with snow and ice on the ground.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As people around the area deal with snow and ice from the weather system that moved through Monday afternoon, the United States Postal Service is reminding people to help keep letter carries safe.

Customers should clear snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes leading up to their mailboxes. If carriers cannot safely get to the mailbox, delivery services may be delayed. Any delayed mail is attempted again the next delivery day.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said West Union, Illinois, Postmaster Brian Stanfield. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approaches – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get those letters and packages delivered on time.”

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice. 

