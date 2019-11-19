Clear
BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREAM: House kicks off second week of open hearings in impeachment probe Full Story

USPS prepares for holiday shipping with Sunday hours in select cities

The Postal Service will have Sunday location hours in select cities around Indiana to help customers get cards and packages shipped before the holidays.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 12:04 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:04 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Some Indiana United States Postal Services locations will have extended hours to help customers with their holiday shipping needs.

The USPS is ready to deliver more than 28 million packages per day between December 16 and 21.

2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S.

Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25

  • First-Class Mail® Service Dec. 20
  • Priority Mail® Service Dec. 21
  • Priority Mail Express® Service2 Dec. 23
  • USPS Retail Ground® Dec. 14

Find more information on the USPS website.

The Terre Haute-Margaret and Terre Haute-Rose locations will be open on most Sundays in December – December 1, 8, 15, and 22. The hours on these days are as follows:

  • Terre Haute-Margaret hours 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Terre Haute-Rose hours 10:00am – 2:00pm

USPS says it already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities, and anticipates delivering more than 8 million packages on Sundays in December. The Postal Service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 9, while the week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery. 

The USPS can also help get those important letters to the North Pole. Find out how at the agency's website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain Possible Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Rain early, mostly cloudy. High: 45

Image

Pulmonary health rehab at Westminster Village

Image

Surviving Glenn Home continues

Image

Surviving Glenn Home continues

Image

Health department launches teen anti-vaping media campaign

Image

How will Federal Executions impact those living in Terre Haute

Image

Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department looking for your input

Image

Three local banks donated $3,000 dollars to CODA

Image

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway

Image

Operation Christmas Child began Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook