USPS prepares for holiday shipping with Sunday hours in select cities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Some Indiana United States Postal Services locations will have extended hours to help customers with their holiday shipping needs.
The USPS is ready to deliver more than 28 million packages per day between December 16 and 21.
2019 Holiday Shipping Dates for Contiguous U.S.
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25
- First-Class Mail® Service Dec. 20
- Priority Mail® Service Dec. 21
- Priority Mail Express® Service2 Dec. 23
- USPS Retail Ground® Dec. 14
Find more information on the USPS website.
The Terre Haute-Margaret and Terre Haute-Rose locations will be open on most Sundays in December – December 1, 8, 15, and 22. The hours on these days are as follows:
- Terre Haute-Margaret hours 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Terre Haute-Rose hours 10:00am – 2:00pm
USPS says it already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities, and anticipates delivering more than 8 million packages on Sundays in December. The Postal Service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 9, while the week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery.
The USPS can also help get those important letters to the North Pole. Find out how at the agency's website.
