TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The US-Postal Services will not be delivering mail Wednesday, January, 30th in some areas.
This announcement impacts several area codes in Indiana and Illinois. They include:
INDIANA: 460-469, 472-475, 478, 479 and ILLINOIS: 601, 603 - 605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617.
USPS says this move is to keep mail carriers safe during dangerously cold conditions.
Related Content
- USPS not delivering to parts of the Wabash Valley Wednesday
- USPS holiday shipping deadlines
- Southern part of Wabash Valley now preparing for flooding
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers
- Wabash Valley school receives national honors
- Rain provides small relief to Wabash Valley
Scroll for more content...