USPS not delivering to parts of the Wabash Valley Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The US-Postal Services will not be delivering mail Wednesday, January, 30th in some areas.

This announcement impacts several area codes in Indiana and Illinois. They include:

INDIANA: 460-469, 472-475, 478, 479 and ILLINOIS: 601, 603 - 605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617.

USPS says this move is to keep mail carriers safe during dangerously cold conditions.