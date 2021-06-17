USGS confirms a 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Parke County

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States Geological Survey survey has confirmed an earthquake centered in the Wabash Valley.

The USGS says there was a 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Parke County. It happened at 3:18 pm on Thursday.

The depth of the earthquake was 1.9 miles down.

Originally the USGS reported the quake center near Montezuma, now they say Bloomingdale.

On social media, the Parke County Sheriff's Office says there are no reports of any damage at this point.

This is a breaking story. We will have more updates as they become available.

#Earthquake M3.8 Near Attica, Indiana, USA 8mins ago 17 Jun 19:18 UTC - report/info: https://t.co/dQNC7H09jY — Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) June 17, 2021