WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parts of the Wabash Valley will see a massive investment from the USDA.

The agency is giving $222 million to rural communities to help with infrastructure needs.

The City of Jasonville in Greene County will receive grant money for a new snowplow and truck.

Parke County and Rockville will pick up cash to buy new police vehicles.

Clinton will buy several vehicles for several departments, as well as radios for law enforcement.