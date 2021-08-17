USDA crop report forecasts record-breaking corn production in Indiana

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The USDA's August crop report says Indiana farmers are on the road to a record-breaking production season. One local farmer told News 10 that the Wabash Valley has been lucky compared to other areas.

Timely rain and warm conditions have helped many farmers with a successful growing season. Although it's been successful thus far, experts say the next thirty days will be critical to staying on track.

Brad Burbrink, Partner of BE-N-Ag Farms, shared that he's hopeful for the harvesting season.

"When you throw everything together, yeah, we've had a good growing season and crops are above average," Burbrink said.

At the start of spring, experts were concerned about the soil's dry conditions and the impacts it would have on crops. Those conditions that were once a concern, ended up helping farmers.

"When you have dry conditions early, it really gets established very well. The roots can go a lot deeper and it also allows farmers to plant timely. A lot of farmers got their corn in on time this year which is really good for yield potential," said Purdue University's Extension Corn Specialist, Dan Quinn,

Quinn expressed that he is "cautiously optimistic" about reaching the crop predictions due to recent heavy rain in parts of the state.

"The yield predictions are high and they expect state record yields but we've had significant diseases in certain areas. Think about having all the rainfall we've had, that's conducive for disease," explained Quinn

While too much rain has been a challenge for some farmers, others have said that light and consistent rain will help their yield.

"If we can continue to get some rain and to have nice, sunny, warm days, I think we can finish this crop off, just, I mean, it'd be, we couldn't ask for anymore," Burbrink said.

Quinn says other farming state's yield predictions are down this year, so, if Indiana's field crop production performs as predicted, that can lead to more opportunities for Hoosier farmers.