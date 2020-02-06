'...this is going to be very beneficial.' USDA assisting local farmers impacted by flooding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The USDA will help area farmers who were hit hard with rainfall last year. The agency declared Vermillion, Parke, and Fountain counties natural disaster areas.

Farmers impacted by flooding after March 1 of last year can now apply for emergency loans.

The loans will help recovery needs like replacing equipment.

We spoke with Farmer Ed Shew on Thursday.

He said this can be a big pick me up!

"We had 450 acres we did not plant in the river bottoms because of too much rain. Farmers throughout the state that this is going to be very beneficial", said Shew.

Counties that surround the disaster areas can also apply. Click here for a link to information about applying.