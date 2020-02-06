TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The USDA will help area farmers who were hit hard with rainfall last year. The agency declared Vermillion, Parke, and Fountain counties natural disaster areas.
Farmers impacted by flooding after March 1 of last year can now apply for emergency loans.
The loans will help recovery needs like replacing equipment.
We spoke with Farmer Ed Shew on Thursday.
He said this can be a big pick me up!
"We had 450 acres we did not plant in the river bottoms because of too much rain. Farmers throughout the state that this is going to be very beneficial", said Shew.
Counties that surround the disaster areas can also apply. Click here for a link to information about applying.
Related Content
- '...this is going to be very beneficial.' USDA assisting local farmers impacted by flooding
- June rainfall continues to impact local farmers
- Local Farmers' Market seeing an impact from the rain
- Local teacher shares why he thinks firearms in school could be beneficial
- Farmers brace for flooding conditions this week
- Warmer winter impacting local park
- Flooding impacts small-town Illinois business
- Local assisted living facility holds grand opening
- Local farmers concerned about proposed Oaktown intersections
- Wabash Valley county added to list for emergency flood assistance