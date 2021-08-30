USDA announces Italian Meat Recall

CNN - The USDA is warning consumers about a recall of 862,000 pounds of Italian Antipasto because of salmonella contamination.

Fratelli Beretta is saying the recall includes its' 24-ounce trays of "Uncured Italian style meats sold at Costco.

The CDC has connected the company's charcuterie assortment to a salmonella outbreak with cases in 17 states.

While there have been no fatalities, the CDC has reported 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations between may and late July.

People who have purchased the product can return it to their local Costco, or call the company's hotline at (866)-918-8738.