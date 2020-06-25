Clear

US virus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

The number of new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. stood near an all-time high Thursday, hovering close to the peak reached in late April during some of the darkest and deadliest days of the crisis.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 12:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. stood near an all-time high Thursday, hovering close to the peak reached in late April during some of the darkest and deadliest days of the crisis.

While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback. Daily deaths, hospitalizations and the percentage of tests that are coming back positive for the virus have also have been rising over the past few weeks in parts of the country.

The 34,300 COVID-19 cases recorded Wednesday were slightly fewer than the day before, but still near the high of 36,400 reached on April 24, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

As the virus rises again in the U.S. and other parts of the world, some governments and businesses imposed new restrictions only weeks after lifting shutdowns, even as others areas loosened up.

“There are no magic answers. There are no spells here. You can’t divine this away,” World Health Organization emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said. “We have to act at every level.”

In the U.S., where governors and other politicians have tried to strike a balance between the health risks and the threat to the economy, the number of workers applying for unemployment benefits last week declined slightly to 1.48 million, indicating layoffs are slowing but are still painfully high.

The U.S. has greatly ramped up testing in the past few months, and it is now presumably finding many less-serious cases that would have gone undetected earlier in the outbreak, when the availability of testing was limited and sicker people were often given priority.

But there are other more clear-cut warning signs, including a rising number of deaths per day in states such as Arizona and Alabama.

Several states set single-day case records this week, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Some of those states also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

In an encouraging sign, as of last week the number of deaths per day in the U.S. overall was actually declining, not rising in lockstep with new cases. Experts said that could reflect improved efforts by nursing homes to prevent infections, as well as the advent of effective treatments.

Also, a growing share of the new cases are among young people, who are more likely than older ones to survive a bout with the virus.

The virus has been blamed for over 120,000 U.S. deaths — the highest toll in the world — and more than 2.3 million confirmed infections nationwide. On Wednesday, the widely cited University of Washington computer model of the outbreak projected nearly 180,000 U.S. deaths by Oct. 1.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced that their states, which were devastated by early outbreaks that appear to be under control, will now require travelers from certain states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Some states are moving to ensure more consistent use of face masks and other anti-virus measures.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered people to wear masks in public as the daily count of hospitalizations and new cases hovered near records. In Florida, several counties and cities recently enacted mask requirements.

Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious-disease expert at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, said he worries that states will squander what time they have to head off a much larger crisis.

“We’re still talking about subtlety, still arguing whether or not we should wear masks, and still not understanding that a vaccine is not going to rescue us,” he said.

European nations appear on track to reopen their shared borders by July 1, and the European Union is considering barring American visitors, given the flare-up in the U.S. and President Donald Trump’s ban on Europeans entering the United States.

In Paris, meanwhile, the Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors for the first time Thursday after its longest-ever peacetime closure: 104 days.

“It’s very special, very special” because of the relative lack of tourists, said Annelies Bouwhuis, a 43-year-old visitor from the Netherlands.

Skyscraper-studded Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, ended a monthslong nightly curfew.

With hospitals overwhelmed in New Delhi, Indian troops provided care at medical wards fashioned from railroad cars. And door-to-door testing is starting in Melbourne, Australia, to control a hot spot there.

In China, where the virus first appeared late last year, an outbreak in Beijing appeared to have been brought under control. China reported 19 new cases nationwide amid mass testing in the capital.

Worldwide, over 9.4 million people have been confirmed infected, and nearly a half-million have died, by Johns Hopkins’ count. Experts say the true infection numbers are much higher, in part because of limited testing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Comfortable, but getting warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana launches a website to help veterans

Image

I-70 westbound closed

Image

U.S. Army taking a new approach to recruiting soldiers

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm, but comfortable. High: 84°

Image

Paris football

Image

Tyler Zeller

Image

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's new leader settles into her role, with some new ideas

Image

Local care facility to host car wash benefiting boy fighting cancer

Image

Vigo County CASA needs volunteers as they bounce back from the pandemic

Image

SMWC to introduce Graduate Certificate in Women's Leadership

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 138540

Reported Deaths: 6770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook881384478
Lake9447409
DuPage8780458
Kane7496255
Will6459313
Winnebago291188
McHenry193793
St. Clair1671130
Kankakee116862
Kendall92821
Madison84168
Rock Island80928
Champaign80112
Boone56021
DeKalb52718
Peoria44726
Sangamon39731
Jackson32519
Randolph2787
Stephenson2575
McLean25313
Ogle2384
Clinton22417
Macon22322
LaSalle19516
Union18218
Whiteside17815
Coles15417
Grundy1444
Iroquois1445
Warren1300
Morgan1233
Knox1190
Cass1170
Monroe11712
Tazewell1137
Jefferson10717
McDonough10115
Williamson994
Lee962
Henry771
Adams671
Pulaski670
Marion630
Vermilion502
Macoupin483
Jasper467
Perry460
Unassigned450
Douglas430
Christian424
Montgomery411
Livingston402
Jo Daviess391
Jersey331
Woodford322
Ford261
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Wabash220
Alexander210
Carroll212
Mason210
Johnson200
Mercer200
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Piatt170
Shelby161
Fulton150
Moultrie150
Clark140
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Effingham121
Franklin120
Wayne111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Henderson80
Massac80
Saline80
Edgar70
Lawrence60
Marshall60
De Witt40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 43140

Reported Deaths: 2578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10996673
Lake4525238
Elkhart270540
Allen246697
St. Joseph170559
Cass16259
Hamilton139897
Hendricks133795
Johnson1205117
Porter63036
Madison62463
Clark60043
Bartholomew56843
Tippecanoe5448
Howard50950
LaPorte49425
Jackson4333
Delaware41247
LaGrange4126
Shelby40824
Kosciusko4062
Boone40041
Hancock39434
Noble38328
Marshall3743
Vanderburgh3596
Floyd35143
Morgan30730
Grant28026
Montgomery27519
Clinton2741
Dubois2556
White24910
Decatur24132
Monroe21426
Vigo2148
Henry21115
Harrison20122
Lawrence19724
Dearborn19023
Greene18429
Warrick18229
Miami1762
Jennings1649
Putnam1598
Scott1526
DeKalb1404
Daviess13216
Orange13223
Franklin1218
Ripley1137
Steuben1122
Wayne1126
Perry1084
Carroll1032
Jasper962
Wabash962
Newton9010
Fayette867
Randolph744
Whitley724
Wells661
Jay650
Fulton641
Huntington632
Starke623
Washington621
Jefferson581
Clay564
Pulaski541
Rush523
Knox470
Benton440
Sullivan411
Owen401
Adams381
Brown371
Blackford332
Gibson292
Tipton281
Crawford270
Spencer271
Posey260
Fountain242
Martin220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Warren141
Ohio130
Vermillion130
Union120
Pike60
Unassigned0192