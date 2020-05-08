Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

US unemployment spikes to a Depression-era level of 14.7%

The U.S. unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7% in April, a level last seen during the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record — stark evidence of how the coronavirus has brought the economy to its knees.

Posted: May 8, 2020 12:26 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7% in April, a level last seen during the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record — stark evidence of how the coronavirus has brought the economy to its knees.

The breathtaking losses, reported by the Labor Department on Friday, are certain to intensify the push-pull over how and when to ease the coast-to-coast shutdowns of factories, stores, offices and other businesses. And they rob President Donald Trump of the ability to point to a strong economy as he runs for reelection.

“The damage that we’re seeing from the great coronavirus recession is traumatic,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “It’s going to take a long time before the labor market recovers to its pre-recession state.”

Stocks rallied on Wall Street in the morning when it turned out the report wasn’t quite as horrific as economists had forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 300 points, or 1.3%.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 3.8 million people and killed nearly 270,000, including over 75,000 in the U.S., according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University based on official data.

The unemployment report indicated that the vast majority of April’s job losses — roughly 75% — are considered temporary, a result of businesses that were forced to suddenly close but hope to reopen and recall their laid-off workers.

Whether most of those workers can return anytime soon, though, will be determined by how well policymakers, businesses and the public manage their response to the health crisis. Economists increasingly worry that it will take years to recover all the jobs lost.

The collapse of the job market has occurred with stunning speed. In February, the unemployment rate was at a more than 50-year low of 3.5%, and employers had added jobs for a record 9 1/2 years. In March, unemployment was just 4.4%.

“In just two months the unemployment rate has gone from the lowest rate in 50 years to the highest rate in almost 90 years,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial.

The last time unemployment was this high was 1939, at the tail end of the Depression. Unemployment peaked at 25% during the decade-long slump.

Nearly all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the financial meltdown has now been lost in one month.

As bad as the numbers are, they don’t capture the full devastation wrought by the business shutdowns.

The Labor Department said its survey-takers erroneously classified millions of Americans as employed in April even though their employers had closed down. If they had been counted correctly, the unemployment rate would have been nearly 20%, the government said.

Also, people who are out of work but aren’t actually looking for a new job are not officially counted as unemployed. An estimated 6.4 million people lost jobs last month but did not search for new ones, most likely because they saw little prospect of finding work with the economy shut down.

Counting them as unemployed would push the rate up further, to 24%, according to calculations by Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute.

Trump, who faces the prospect of high unemployment rates through the November elections, said the figures were “no surprise.”

“What I can do is I’ll bring it back,” he said. “Those jobs will all be back, and they’ll be back very soon. And next year we’ll have a phenomenal year.”

However, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that the jobless rate will still be 9.5% by the end of 2021.

The federal government is dispensing nearly $3 trillion to help households and businesses pull through the crisis, including $1,200-per-person relief checks and an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits.

Though some businesses are beginning to reopen in certain states, factories, hotels, restaurants, resorts, sporting venues, movie theaters and many small businesses are still largely shuttered.

Trump has pushed aggressively to get businesses up and running again amid warnings from health experts that easing up too soon could lead to a deadly second wave of infections. As Election Day nears, the president will be judged by how he handles not just the economic crisis but the health one.

One of the newly unemployed, Sara Barnard, 24, of St. Louis, has lost three jobs: floor manager at a pub and restaurant, bartender at a tavern and occasional stand-up comedian.

“I’m usually a very busy person,” Barnard said. “So all this down time is awful. I’d rather be working. I miss the social interaction.”

The health disaster has taken a heavy economic toll around the world.

Unemployment in the 19-country eurozone is expected to surpass 10% in coming months as more people are laid off. That figure is expected to remain lower than the U.S. unemployment rate, in part because millions of workers in Europe are staying on the payrolls with the help of government aid.

In France, about half the private-sector workforce is on a government paid-leave program whereby they receive up to 84% of their salary. In Germany, 3 million workers are supported in a similar system, with the government paying up to 60% of their pay.

Over the past seven weeks, an estimated 33.5 million American workers have filed for unemployment benefits. Friday’s job report is a different figure. It captures just five weeks, it is based on a mid-April survey of businesses and households, and it is a net figure — that is, it takes into account the hiring that some companies, such as Amazon and many grocery stores, have done.

Applications for unemployment benefits, while high, have declined for five straight weeks, a sign that the worst of the layoffs has passed. But few economists expect a rapid turnaround.

Harvard economist Raj Chetty said the economy’s health will hinge on when the outbreak has subsided enough that most Americans will feel comfortable returning to restaurants, bars, movie theaters and shops.

Small businesses are hanging on in hopes that spending and the economy will rebound soon, he said, but “there’s only so long you can hold out.”

Minorities and poor people have suffered the most from the economic shutdown. Job losses were especially severe among Latinos, whose unemployment rate leaped to 18.9% from 6% in March. The African-American rate jumped to 16.7%, while for whites it rose to 14.2%.

Almost half the 14 million U.S. hotel and restaurant workers lost their jobs last month. But losses have spread to nearly every industry, with even health care shedding 1.4 million jobs, nearly all of them from doctors’ and dentists’ offices, as Americans have cut back on all but necessary visits.

In addition to the millions of newly unemployed, 5.1 million others had their hours reduced in April.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 22503

Reported Deaths: 1414
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6914398
Lake2288111
Cass14692
Hamilton89478
Hendricks89349
Johnson75477
Allen74358
St. Joseph73024
Madison47456
Elkhart38716
Clark35523
Bartholomew31621
LaPorte30310
Porter2947
Shelby24315
Hancock24116
Howard2259
Floyd22428
Jackson2191
Delaware21315
Boone21127
Decatur20828
Tippecanoe2022
Morgan1838
Vanderburgh1692
Grant15113
Harrison15011
Dearborn14513
Monroe1379
Greene1329
White1301
Noble12414
Miami1211
Warrick11619
Lawrence11215
Montgomery1112
Orange10614
Franklin1017
Ripley986
Jennings893
Putnam795
Clinton751
Vigo756
Carroll661
Wabash642
Scott632
Steuben611
Newton618
Henry592
Daviess5415
Wayne493
Washington451
Kosciusko391
Jasper371
Rush372
LaGrange362
Dubois350
Fulton341
Fayette344
Pulaski330
Jefferson320
Marshall311
Brown251
Owen241
DeKalb231
Clay231
Whitley221
Knox200
Crawford200
Tipton201
Starke192
Jay180
Randolph182
Sullivan180
Posey150
Switzerland150
Fountain142
Parke130
Perry130
Huntington122
Benton120
Blackford121
Warren121
Wells90
Adams81
Union80
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Ohio70
Martin70
Spencer61
Pike20
Unassigned0119

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 70871

Reported Deaths: 3111
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook483412110
Lake4762165
DuPage4213228
Will3434194
Kane249877
McHenry85744
Winnebago75921
St. Clair62344
Rock Island47715
Kankakee42828
Madison39628
Kendall36310
Sangamon23715
Champaign2296
Randolph2062
Boone16811
Jackson15710
DeKalb1491
Ogle1391
Macon13314
Peoria1305
Clinton1228
McLean1103
Unassigned1000
Whiteside996
Warren920
LaSalle912
Jefferson8815
Stephenson780
Iroquois771
Monroe7711
Out of IL713
Knox630
Henry550
Tazewell543
Union521
Lee510
Cass500
Grundy500
McDonough462
Jasper465
Williamson420
Adams401
Marion400
Macoupin391
Perry360
Montgomery331
Christian274
Morgan271
Livingston241
Pulaski240
Vermilion231
Coles221
Douglas200
Menard170
Fayette172
Jersey161
Mason150
Woodford151
Jo Daviess140
Washington140
Bureau121
Ford121
Mercer110
Carroll102
Crawford100
Shelby101
Hancock100
Franklin100
Bond81
Piatt70
Logan70
Moultrie60
Alexander60
Brown60
Clark50
Massac50
Effingham51
Henderson50
Saline50
Cumberland40
Johnson40
Marshall40
Fulton30
Richland30
De Witt30
Greene30
Schuyler30
Lawrence30
White20
Clay20
Wayne20
Hamilton20
Gallatin20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Stark10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
Freeze Warning Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sugar Grove teachers send-off 5th graders with special signs

Image

Casey-Westfield High School

Image

Flower shops gear up for second biggest delivery day

Image

Lincoln Trail State Park Reopening

Image

Illinois Residents Want to Re-Open Despite Governor's Plan

Image

Friday: Showers early, partly sunny. High: 52

Image

AJ Reed

Image

Storm spotter classes and Storm Team 10 Weather Watchers

Image

Warmer weather means more motorcycles, officials remind you to be on the lookout

Image

$300,000 EPA grant to help with Coke and Carbon site, former International Paper property

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak