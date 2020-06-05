Clear

US unemployment drops unexpectedly to a still-high 13.3%

U.S. unemployment dropped unexpectedly in May to 13.3% as reopened businesses began recalling millions of workers faster than economists had predicted.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 12:13 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. unemployment dropped unexpectedly in May to 13.3% as reopened businesses began recalling millions of workers faster than economists had predicted.

Stocks surged on the news, and an exultant President Donald Trump seized on the report Friday as evidence that the economy is coming back from the coronavirus crisis like a “rocket ship.”

The jobless rate is still on par with what the nation witnessed during the Great Depression. And for the second straight month, the Labor Department acknowledged making errors in how it classified people as employed amid the outbreak, and said the real figure is worse than the numbers indicate.

Still, after weeks of dire predictions by economists that unemployment in May could hit 20% or more, the news that the economy added a surprising 2.5 million jobs last month was seen as evidence that the collapse may have bottomed out in April at 14.7% and that a recovery is well underway as states loosen their lockdowns and let stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses reopen.

“We are witnessing the easiest phase of growth as people come off temporary layoffs and come back to their employers,” said Harvard University economist Jason Furman, who led the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama presidency. “And once employers are done recalling people, the much harder, longer work of recovery will have to proceed.”

Most economists had expected rehiring to kick in as shutdowns were increasingly lifted and people gradually resumed shopping and eating out.

“The surprising thing here is the timing and that it happened as quickly as it did,” said Adam Kamins, senior regional economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Trump rushed to declare victory amid his reelection campaign, promising that this is only the start of a boom that could prove much stronger than a “V” — the term used by economists to describe a sharp decline and equally swift rebound.

“This is better than a V. This is a rocket ship,” the president said. “It’s going to get better fast.”

Still, the job market is in such a deep hole that it could take years to dig out, economists say. Most are forecasting unemployment in the high single-digits or low double-digits by the end of this year.

Economists had expected the government to report that employers shed 8.5 million more jobs in May on top of the 21.4 million lost in March and April.

Instead, nearly all industries added jobs, a sharp reversal from April, when almost all cut them. Hotels and restaurants added 1.2 million jobs in May, after shedding 7.5 million. Retailers gained 368,000, after losing nearly 2.3 million in the previous month. Construction companies added 464,000 after cutting 995,000.

The crisis has also exposed wide disparities: While the unemployment rate for white Americans was 12.4% May, it was 17.6% for Hispanics and 16.8% for African-Americans.

Economists warn that until most Americans are confident they can shop, travel, eat out and fully return to their other spending habits without fear of contracting the virus, the economy is likely to remain sluggish.

Erica Groshen, a labor economist at Cornell University and a former commissioner of the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, said hiring could ramp up relatively quickly in the coming months and reduce unemployment to low double-digits by year’s end.

“Then my inclination is that it will be a long, slow slog,” she said.

Gwyneth Duesbery, 22, returned this week to her job as a restaurant hostess in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as Bowdie’s Chop House prepares to reopen with tables 6 feet apart and seating capacity reduced to about one-quarter.

“I am concerned that it will expose me to potential diseases, and expose others, no matter the precautions that we take,” she said. “It’s kind of uncharted waters.”

Friday’s report made it clear the government continues to struggle with how it classifies millions of workers on temporary layoff. The Labor Department admitted that government household survey-takers mistakenly counted about 4.9 million temporarily laid-off people as employed.

The government doesn’t correct its survey results for fear of the appearance of political manipulation.

Had the mistake been corrected, the unemployment rate would have risen to 16.1% in May. But the corrected April figure would have been more than than 19%, rather than 14.7%.

A few businesses are reporting signs of progress even in hard-hit industries. American Airlines, for example, said this week that it will fly 55% of its U.S. routes in July, up from just 20% in May.

And the Cheesecake Factory said one-quarter of its nearly 300 restaurants have reopened, though with limited capacity. Sales are at nearly 75% of the levels reached a year ago, the company said.

___

AP Economics Writer Josh Boak contributed to this report.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 36096

Reported Deaths: 2231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10095598
Lake3833203
Allen175371
Cass15927
Elkhart149528
St. Joseph133736
Hendricks119276
Hamilton118394
Johnson1121112
Madison59961
Porter55830
Clark53041
Bartholomew52739
LaPorte44624
Howard44036
Tippecanoe4294
Jackson3992
Shelby39722
Delaware38940
Hancock35127
Boone32435
Floyd32340
Vanderburgh2892
Morgan28426
Noble26821
Montgomery24818
Clinton2461
White2389
Decatur23131
Grant22523
Dubois2093
Harrison19522
Henry18412
Kosciusko1792
Vigo1788
Marshall1782
Greene17225
Dearborn17022
Monroe17012
Lawrence16724
Warrick16729
Miami1441
Putnam1427
Jennings1324
Orange13122
Scott1263
Franklin1168
LaGrange1162
Ripley1086
Daviess9916
Carroll943
Steuben882
Wayne866
Wabash802
Fayette797
Newton7810
Jasper731
Jay540
Clay533
Randolph523
Rush513
Washington501
Fulton501
Pulaski500
Jefferson491
Whitley453
DeKalb441
Starke393
Perry390
Huntington382
Sullivan371
Owen341
Wells340
Brown331
Benton320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford240
Fountain222
Switzerland210
Spencer211
Adams211
Gibson192
Parke180
Posey160
Martin130
Ohio130
Warren121
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0179

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 124759

Reported Deaths: 5736
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook807133846
Lake8584330
DuPage7939392
Kane6581197
Will5742284
Winnebago239761
McHenry166078
St. Clair122791
Kankakee97553
Kendall83319
Rock Island69424
Champaign6717
Madison61265
Boone48817
DeKalb4438
Sangamon35929
Jackson29610
Peoria28611
Randolph2734
McLean22413
Ogle2233
Stephenson2095
Macon19920
Clinton18917
Union17114
LaSalle15916
Whiteside14713
Iroquois1334
Coles12917
Warren1200
Out of IL1191
Grundy1072
Knox1020
Jefferson10116
Monroe9812
McDonough9313
Unassigned840
Lee821
Tazewell785
Cass740
Williamson743
Henry700
Pulaski570
Marion510
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Morgan421
Perry420
Montgomery411
Vermilion411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess321
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Washington190
Mason180
Mercer180
Bureau171
Hancock171
Shelby161
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Alexander120
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Crawford110
Johnson110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Wayne91
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Wabash60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and Hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

