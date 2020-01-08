Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US to probe fatal I-70 crash involving Tesla Model 3

The U.S. government’s road safety agency is sending a special team to Indiana to investigate a fatal crash involving a Tesla electric vehicle.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 10:08 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is sending a special team to Indiana to investigate a fatal crash involving a Tesla electric vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that its team will check the crash scene and inspect the Model 3 vehicle involved in the Dec. 29 crash with a parked firetruck on Interstate 70 in Putnam County. 

The crash, which killed the driver’s wife who was a passenger in the Tesla, is the second one to be investigated in the past two weeks by NHTSA. Also on Dec. 29, a Tesla Model S sedan left a freeway in Gardena, California, at a high speed, ran a red light and struck a Honda Civic, killing two people inside, police said. The agency dispatched its special crash investigation unit to the site on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities have yet to determine in either case whether the Teslas were operating on Autopilot, a system designed to keep a car in its lane and a safe distance from other vehicles. Autopilot also can change lanes on its own.

Tesla has said repeatedly that its Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must still pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times. The company contends that Teslas with Autopilot are safer than vehicles without it, but cautions that the system does not prevent all crashes.

NHTSA’s crash program has inspected 23 crashes involving vehicles that the agency believed were operating on some form of partially automated advanced driver assist system. Fourteen of these cases involved Tesla models. The team investigates more than 100 crashes per year.

The firetruck in the Indiana crash was in the freeway travel lanes with its lights flashing as crews handled a different problem.

Also, on Dec. 7, yet another Model 3 struck a police cruiser on a Connecticut highway, though no one was hurt. NHTSA also is investigating that crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Wind and Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New blessing box opens in West Terre Haute

Image

4H enrollment time is underway

Image

Dozens of people get to keep their jobs this new year after one local company is not closing its doo

Image

'The need never ends. It grows throughout the year,' local soup kitchens share importance of giving

Image

Hey Kevin 1-8

Image

Warmer winter impacting local park

Image

Flu numbers approaching severe in United States

Image

Wabash Valley split over Iranian tensions

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Part 1 - Vigo County filing day: Who is running for office in 2020?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans