Clear
BREAKING NEWS Vigo County and Terre Haute courts suspend jury trials Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 3:58 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force released the guidelines as the U.S. government moved to try to blunt the impact of the virus, racing to bolster testing and aid even as financial markets fell and Americans scrambled to reorder their lives.

Among the new recommendations: Over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided. If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home.

The president, in an appearance in the White House briefing room, when asked when the pandemic would subside, said that “if we do a really good job” the crisis could pass by July or August, a far less optimistic take than in his earlier predictions that it could be over within weeks.

“We will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus,” Trump said. “We can turn the corner and turn it quickly.”

The administration did not immediately define what an “an older American” was in terms of the recommendation to stay home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Afternoon Rain Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's why there is a tent outside of Union Hospital in Terre Haute

Image

Indiana's governor orders restrictions on bars and restaurants

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

'It's really going to hurt us,' Local business owners concerned over Coronavirus closure in Illinois

Image

Consumer Alert: Scams and the Coronavirus

Image

Help needed with finding missing woman

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 47

Image

Father teaches daughter to dance

Image

Dad teaches his 13-year-old daughter to slow dance

Image

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 32°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man