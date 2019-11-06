Clear

US teen vaping numbers climb, fueled by Juul & mint flavor

New research shows U.S. teens who use electronic cigarettes prefer those made by Juul Labs, and mint is the favorite flavor for many of them, suggesting a shift after the company stopped selling fruit and dessert flavors in stores.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

New research shows U.S. teens who use electronic cigarettes prefer those made by Juul Labs, and mint is the favorite flavor for many of them, suggesting a shift after the company stopped selling fruit and dessert flavors in stores.

The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, including one that details previously released figures indicating that the surge in underage use of e-cigarettes shows no signs of slowing down.

An estimated 28% of high school students and 11% of middle school students said they’d used e-cigarettes within the past month, according to the report, based on a national survey conducted earlier this year. That amounts to 5.3 million young users, compared with about 3.6 million last year, despite federal law that prohibits sales to those under 18.

The government report , surveying almost 20,000 young people, also found that Juul is the preferred brand for 60% of high school e-cigarette users. Most of them used flavored e-cigarettes and among those who did, nearly 60% favored mint or menthol.

A separate study , led by University of Southern California researchers, suggests menthol doesn’t have the same appeal as mint. The study found that mint was the most popular flavor among Juul users in 10th and 12th grades and the second-most popular among middle-schoolers. In contrast, less than 6% of teenagers across all grades preferred menthol. The study was based on a different national survey that included 1,800 Juul users.

The results are worrisome but not surprising, said Thomas Ylioja, a smoking cessation expert at National Jewish Health hospital in Denver.

“We have a whole generation of young people who are addicted to these products,” said Ylioja, who was not involved in the studies. “Rather than giving up when they can’t get their particular flavor, they’re switching to a flavor that is more available.”

E-cigarettes typically heat a solution that contains nicotine, which makes cigarettes and e-cigarettes addictive. They have been sold in the U.S. for more than a decade and are often pitched as a lower-risk nicotine source for adult smokers.

Both studies were published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Erika Sward, spokeswoman for the American Lung Association, said the findings “call for drastic action to be taken. We are in the midst of an e-cigarette crisis, the aftermath of which we could be dealing with for decades.”

A few states have taken steps to prohibit flavored e-cigarettes, and in September, the Trump administration proposed a nationwide ban, including mint and menthol. An announcement is expected soon from the Food and Drug Administration.

But health groups and anti-vaping advocates worry that regulators may be backing away from their original proposal.

“Exemptions for mint and menthol are problematic if we’re really thinking about preventing kids from using these products,” said USC study co-author Jessica Barrington-Trimis.

Flavors are banned for traditional cigarettes in the U.S., except for menthol.

The San Francisco-based Juul, the best-selling vaping brand in the country, stopped selling some flavors last year in stores and only sold them online. Last month, the company voluntarily halted all sales of its fruit and dessert flavored e-cigarette pods, leaving only mint, menthol and tobacco-flavored products on the market.

Facing multiple state and federal investigations, Juul has pledged to not lobby against the federal flavor ban. The Vapor Technology Association, which represents the industry, however, is pushing back against a ban with a marketing campaign.

Juul representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new research.

___

AP Health Writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this story.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Clouds and warmer air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 56

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

THS Hoops

Image

ISU Women

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Nightwatch - Duke Bennett reelected as Terre Haute's mayor in a race that came down to about 200 vot

Image

Nightwatch - Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum

Image

Nightwatch -Vigo County voters approve casino referendum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted