Clear
BREAKING NEWS Here's who will be moving into the old KMart building on Terre Haute's southside Full Story

US task force proposes adults 60 and older should not take daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or stroke

The US Preventive Services Task Force is considering making several changes to its guidance on taking a daily aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 11:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The US Preventive Services Task Force is considering making several changes to its guidance on taking a daily aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke.

On Tuesday, the task force posted a draft statement recommending that adults ages 40 to 59 who are at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease -- but do not have a history of the disease -- decide with their clinician whether to start taking aspirin, based on their individual circumstances.

This is the first time the task force has recommended that adults in their 40s talk to their doctors about whether to take aspirin for heart health.

The draft also says that adults 60 and older should not start taking aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke because new evidence shows that potential harms cancel out the benefits, according to the task force.

"The latest evidence is clear: starting a daily aspirin regimen in people who are 60 or older to prevent a first heart attack or stroke is not recommended," Task Force member Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng said in a statement. "However, this Task Force recommendation is not for people already taking aspirin for a previous heart attack or stroke; they should continue to do so unless told otherwise by their clinician."

The draft recommendation was posted for public comments, which can be submitted from now to November 8.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing about 1 in 4 deaths. While taking a daily low-dose aspirin has been shown to lower the risk of having a heart attack or stroke in some people, doing so also comes with the serious risk of potential bleeding in the stomach, intestines and brain, according to the task force. That risk of bleeding increases with age.

"Daily aspirin use may help prevent heart attacks and strokes in some people, but it can also cause potentially serious harms, such as internal bleeding," Task Force member Dr. John Wong said in a statement. "It's important that people who are 40 to 59 years old and don't have a history of heart disease have a conversation with their clinician to decide together if starting to take aspirin is right for them."

The last time the task force made a recommendation on the use of a daily aspirin was in 2016 when it said the decision to start taking low-dose aspirin "should be an individual one" for adults 60 to 69. At the time, the task force recommended a daily low-dose aspirin for adults ages 50 to 59 who have a 10% or greater risk of cardiovascular disease and no increased for bleeding.

The new draft recommendation updates the task force's 2016 final recommendation on aspirin use to prevent cardiovascular disease and colorectal cancer -- but the new draft focuses only on the prevention of cardiovascular disease and calls for more research around taking aspirin to prevent colorectal cancer.

Other groups previously have pointed to the risks of a daily low-dose aspirin as canceling the benefits.

In 2019, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association released guidelines saying that daily low-dose aspirin is no longer recommended as a preventative for older adults who don't have a high risk or existing heart disease.

In 2018, a trio of studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggesting that a daily low-dose aspirin regimen provides no significant health benefits for healthy older adults. Instead, it may cause them serious harm.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunshine will return this afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunlight returns, cooler. High: 75

Image

After Monday's storms, what comes next?

Image

Run Across Indiana

Image

National Coming Out Day

Image

Section of street on ISU campus renamed to honor for US Ambassador

Image

"We're progressing quite well" Wabash Valley farmers are ready for harvest

Image

All women 40 and older should be getting yearly mammograms

Image

NATIONAL COMING OUT DAY

Image

National Coming Out Day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 987164

Reported Deaths: 16062
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1334592074
Lake653841139
Allen56425788
Hamilton45636454
St. Joseph43643602
Elkhart35218500
Vanderburgh31623470
Tippecanoe27528254
Johnson24625436
Hendricks23453351
Porter22523357
Madison18309401
Clark18245244
Vigo17095296
Monroe15015196
LaPorte14877248
Delaware14828248
Howard14455284
Kosciusko11991146
Hancock11513175
Bartholomew11308177
Warrick11104186
Floyd10905214
Wayne10705244
Grant9737216
Morgan9277173
Boone8742115
Dubois8133128
Dearborn809292
Henry8039148
Noble7813104
Marshall7696133
Cass7399119
Lawrence7325167
Shelby7004113
Jackson685587
Gibson6430111
Harrison636191
Huntington625297
Knox6185105
DeKalb614496
Montgomery6127108
Miami579991
Putnam569375
Clinton559969
Whitley551754
Steuben540170
Wabash5166100
Jasper511872
Jefferson500295
Ripley487782
Adams466072
Daviess4533111
Scott430768
Greene415896
Clay413460
Wells412086
White410160
Decatur4066100
Fayette399386
Jennings379459
Posey371442
Washington348548
LaGrange346677
Randolph336396
Spencer334341
Fountain328258
Sullivan323852
Starke306867
Owen306467
Fulton300364
Orange287261
Jay274342
Perry262652
Franklin259442
Carroll255932
Rush253732
Vermillion251654
Parke228425
Pike225843
Tipton223557
Blackford184839
Pulaski178153
Crawford156321
Newton153548
Benton149416
Brown141347
Martin136519
Switzerland132711
Warren118716
Union104915
Ohio83612
Unassigned0520