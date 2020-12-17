Clear

US surpasses 17 million official Covid-19 cases as FDA panel considers Moderna's vaccine candidate

The United States on Thursday surpassed 17 million official Covid-19 cases across the pandemic, while a key meeting currently underway could lead to authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine for the country.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 2:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The United States on Thursday surpassed 17 million official Covid-19 cases across the pandemic, while a key meeting currently underway could lead to authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine for the country.

Thursday's developments come as the US, after starting distribution of its first authorized vaccine this week, is dealing with record rates of daily cases, daily coronavirus deaths and numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration began meeting Thursday morning to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate, and are expected to vote Thursday afternoon on whether to recommend it.

If the advisory panel does recommend it -- as it did for Pfizer's vaccine last week -- the FDA is widely expected to quickly grant emergency use authorization, which would free Moderna's vaccine for shipment.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would need to green-light the vaccine before shots can be administered -- and a CDC advisory panel is expected to meet on the matter Saturday, raising the possibility that the Moderna vaccine could be used next week.

The recently authorized Pfizer vaccine, meanwhile, has been administered to hundreds of US health care workers this week, and drug store chains CVS and Walgreens are helping to get shots to long-term care residents and staff members.

But as vaccinations begin, recorded cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising to levels not previously seen, as hospital staff around the country warn they're running out of space and energy to provide sufficient care:

• Average cases: The country's average number of daily cases across a week was 215,729 on Wednesday -- a record high, Johns Hopkins University data show. That's more than three times what the daily case average was during a summer peak in July.

• Cases in one day: The US recorded 247,403 cases on Wednesday, a record for one day.

• Deaths: The nation averaged 2,569 deaths daily across the last week -- the highest average yet. The total reported Wednesday -- 3,656 -- is a one-day high.

• Hospitalizations: 113,090 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals Wednesday -- the most recorded on a given day, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The White House coronavirus task force warned this week that although spread has slowed somewhat in the northern and central US, cases are still surging in more populated states.

And it lamented that state and local governments are "not implementing the same mitigation policies that stemmed the tide of the summer surge," citing indoor gatherings at home and calling for a "significant reduction in capacity or closure in public and private indoor spaces, including restaurants and bars."

Dr. Carlos Del Rio, executive associate dean of Emory University's school of medicine, said he agreed.

"We're just simply saying, 'Well, we're getting vaccine.' But the vaccine is coming way too late for thousands of people who will die before we get the vaccine" distributed widely," Del Rio told CNN's New Day" on Thursday.

"Transmissions (of the virus) are actively happening, and I think before the end of the year, we may be getting close to 4,000 deaths a day," Del Rio said.

The country's total official case count stood at more than 17,011,500 on Thursday, according to JHU, only five days after the count surpassed 16 million. But researchers have said the actual number of US infections -- counting those that weren't tested for -- probably is many millions higher.

'We are still in for a very rough few weeks at least'
Health experts have said Americans have important choices to make: The upcoming holidays could help drive another surge of cases, hospitalizations and, inevitably, deaths, if people opt to travel and gather again. Despite a warning from the CDC before Thanksgiving urging against travel, more than 4 million spent the holiday away from home.

In California, where Los Angeles County health officials are reporting exploding case numbers, health services director Dr. Christina Ghaly attributed the surge to residents gathering over the Thanksgiving holiday despite repeated pleas to stay home.

And the worst is yet to come, Ghaly added, saying "we are still in for a very rough few weeks at least, and potentially through January."

Governors across the Northeast and Midwest issued a video message this week encouraging residents to "double down" on safety measures and reconsider their holiday plans.

"If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays -- we urge you to reconsider," the governors said. "Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk."

In hopes of helping curb the spread around the holidays, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced curfews from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. lasting from December 23 to December 26 and from December 30 to January 4.

"What people need to know is, we are still at a dangerous and critical part of this pandemic, and tens of thousands of American lives are at stake," Adm. Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday.

"If you can avoid traveling, that's a good measure," he added.

It's OK to squeeze extra dozes of Pfizer vaccine from the vials, FDA says
As for the Pfizer vaccine, the FDA said people administering it may squeeze out extra doses from the vials if there is leftover solution in them after giving the standard five doses.

Politico was first to report that some pharmacists found they could get six -- and possibly even seven -- doses of vaccine out of vials, which are each designed to provide five doses. An FDA spokeswoman told CNN the agency was aware of the issue and "working with Pfizer to determine the best path forward."

"At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue," the spokeswoman said. "However, since the vials are preservative-free, it is critical to note that any further remaining product that does not constitute a full dose should not be pooled from multiple vials to create one."

More than 2.9 million doses were allocated to states for the first Pfizer vaccine doses, according to a list published Wednesday by the CDC.

The Pfizer vaccine requires each patient to receive two doses about 21 days apart, and the Moderna vaccine also would require two doses. Assuming the Moderna vaccine is authorized, the two products could combine for an availability of 40 million doses, for 20 million people, by the end of December, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said.

More Covid-19 at home tests authorized
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization Wednesday for another at-home Covid-19 test -- this one for Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test.

The test is authorized for "prescription use at home with self-collected nasal swab samples from individuals ages 15 years or older who are suspected of Covid-19 by their health care provider within the first seven days of symptom onset," a statement from the agency reads. Adults can take samples for younger children.

Abbott has said the new test will cost $25.

"FDA continues to authorize Covid-19 tests that will give more Americans access to greater testing flexibility and options," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

That comes a day after the FDA also gave emergency use authorization to a $30 over-the-counter test made by Ellume that people can take home and give to themselves.

On Wednesday, Giroir said there will likely be more good news from the FDA soon about "other home tests that are not exactly the over-the-counter type but are in the same ballpark."

"You'll see more and more tests get authorized, and then ramping up very soon in the early part of the year," he added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clinton fire

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Lance Rees signs with ISU

Image

James Mallory signs with ISU

Image

Meals on Wheels set to hold chicken noodle dinner

Image

Knox County goes red as COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Spreading holiday cheer with a light show

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 870600

Reported Deaths: 15777
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3601177505
DuPage55941920
Will47257691
Lake44099729
Kane37747551
Winnebago22350329
Madison18388344
McHenry17023187
St. Clair16875317
Champaign1263177
Sangamon12229152
Peoria11634170
McLean1036178
Rock Island10085207
Kankakee10020140
Tazewell8880148
LaSalle7629184
Kendall759167
Macon7431160
DeKalb602164
Adams559467
Vermilion514876
Boone463556
Williamson4548101
Whiteside4348150
Clinton404074
Coles386566
Ogle359856
Knox3545102
Effingham350246
Grundy348836
Henry335239
Jackson329249
Marion314592
Stephenson295351
Macoupin287750
Randolph287232
Livingston281251
Franklin274640
Morgan273968
Monroe265156
Bureau254963
Jefferson246569
Logan245139
Fayette243242
Lee243159
Woodford239840
Christian233654
Iroquois212142
Fulton196223
McDonough181346
Jersey170131
Shelby165131
Douglas164221
Montgomery153121
Perry151444
Lawrence148822
Union145729
Saline143333
Crawford140421
Bond138415
Cass136826
Warren134628
Jo Daviess126324
Carroll123228
Pike121835
Edgar117730
Hancock116621
Wayne116438
Moultrie111417
Clay111030
Richland110324
Ford103732
Greene103539
Washington103213
Clark102722
Mercer97422
Piatt9276
White91115
Wabash88710
Mason88332
Johnson88213
Cumberland82323
Jasper81513
Massac78919
De Witt78221
Menard6376
Marshall5197
Pulaski5062
Hamilton5028
Schuyler4936
Stark39411
Brown3938
Henderson3655
Calhoun3481
Edwards3354
Alexander3135
Unassigned3110
Putnam2960
Scott2851
Gallatin2564
Hardin1854
Pope1551
Out of IL200

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 440850

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion604831006
Lake35536537
Allen24770413
St. Joseph22123290
Elkhart21145282
Hamilton19846227
Vanderburgh13110172
Tippecanoe1287352
Porter11058119
Johnson9922201
Hendricks9356187
Vigo8075129
Madison7471150
Monroe715978
Clark704399
Delaware6732120
LaPorte6320117
Kosciusko613262
Howard556791
Bartholomew471674
Wayne4533124
Warrick440181
Floyd432885
Hancock425475
Grant419874
Marshall408662
Cass371836
Boone364157
Dubois363335
Morgan353759
Noble351252
Henry348446
Jackson331641
Dearborn318838
Shelby287468
Clinton270329
Lawrence265956
Gibson264548
DeKalb262146
Knox259134
Montgomery236537
Wabash236232
Miami235623
Adams233828
Steuben215716
Harrison213829
Jasper213125
Whitley212317
Ripley209033
Daviess204562
Huntington202618
Putnam200334
Fayette192941
White189325
LaGrange186040
Decatur182755
Jefferson178524
Wells172443
Randolph168130
Scott165333
Clay164029
Posey160924
Greene159555
Jennings145525
Sullivan144622
Jay139320
Starke134531
Fountain128419
Fulton122122
Spencer118010
Washington117312
Carroll109814
Owen105917
Parke10377
Perry102521
Franklin101428
Vermillion100123
Orange98728
Rush91010
Tipton88429
Blackford79020
Newton74918
Pike74223
Pulaski68528
Benton6433
Brown5568
Crawford4966
Martin49311
Switzerland4075
Warren4017
Union3842
Ohio3037
Unassigned0320