US relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up

Government relief checks began arriving in Americans’ bank accounts as the economic damage to the U.S. from the coronavirus piled up Wednesday and sluggish sales at reopened stores in Europe and China made it clear that business won’t necessarily bounce right back when the crisis eases.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 3:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government relief checks began arriving in Americans’ bank accounts as the economic damage to the U.S. from the coronavirus piled up Wednesday and sluggish sales at reopened stores in Europe and China made it clear that business won’t necessarily bounce right back when the crisis eases.

With lockdowns and other restrictions bringing factories to a shuddering halt, American industrial output shriveled in March, registering its biggest decline since the U.S. demobilized in 1946 at the end of World War II. And retail sales fell by an unprecedented 8.7%, with April expected to be far worse.

The world’s biggest economy began issuing one-time payments this week to tens of millions of people as part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, with adults receiving up to $1,200 each and $500 per child to help them pay the rent or cover other bills. The checks will be directly deposited into bank accounts or mailed to households, depending on how they filed their tax returns.

Among those who received a check was Jacqueline Gonzalez, a 32-year-old single mother who was laid off from her job as a bartender at a sports bar and lives with her mom, a teacher, in Miami Lakes, Florida. Gonzalez paid her car insurance and gave her mother $500 for rent. She has signed up for food stamps.

“There is no other form of income for us right now. We have no other choice. We can’t work from home,” she said. “We’re just sitting here. Bills are racking up.”

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump’s name will be printed on the checks.

Meanwhile, the first steps in lifting the economically crippling restrictions in other parts of the world are running into resistance, with shoppers and other customers staying away from the reopened businesses and workers afraid the newly restored freedoms could put their health at risk.

In China, millions are still wary of spending much or even going out. Some cities have resorted to handing out shopping vouchers and trying to reassure consumers by showing officials in state media eating in restaurants.

“I put off plans to change cars and spend almost nothing on eating out or entertainment,” said Zhang Hu, a truck salesman in Zhengzhou who has gone back to work but has seen his income plummet because few people buying 20-ton rigs. “I have no idea when the situation will turn better.”

In Austria, Marie Froehlich, who owns a clothing store in Vienna, said her staff was happy to get back to work after weeks of being cooped up at home. But with her business dependent largely on tourism, which has dried up amid the travel restrictions, she expects it will take months to return to normal.

“Until then, we are in crisis mode,” she said.

The scene was similar in hard-hit Italy, where the streets of Rome were largely deserted despite an easing of restrictions this week that allowed some stores to reopen.

Worldwide, deaths have topped 130,000 and confirmed infections have surpassed 2 million, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The figures understate the true size of the crisis, in part because of limited testing, different ways of counting the dead, and concealment by some governments

The U.S. has reported approximately 27,000 deaths — the highest in the world — and over 600,000 confirmed infections, by Johns Hopkins’ count. Still, the nightmare scenarios projecting a far greater number of deaths and hospitalizations have not come to pass, raising hopes from coast to coast.

In other developments:

— An investigation by The Associated Press found that six days of delays by China in alerting the public to the growing dangers of the virus in mid-January set the stage for the global disaster.

— Millions of South Korean voters wore masks and maintained social distancing as they voted in parliamentary elections, with turnout surprisingly high. The government resisted calls to postpone the balloting, seen as a midterm referendum on President Moon Jae-in.

— The death toll in Iran is probably almost twice the officially reported figure of almost 4,800 as a result of undercounting and because not everyone with breathing problems has been tested for the virus, a parliamentary report said. The explosive allegation was buried in a footnote in the 46-page document.

— New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said residents will be required to wear face coverings when they are near others, such as on the street or a subway platform. He said there will initially be no penalties for violating the measure. “It can be a mask. It can be a cloth. It can be a bandanna. Make it colorful. Make it advertising,” he said. “What’s the big deal?”

Around the world, the economic damage from the effort to “flatten the curve” of infections has mounted alarmingly.

While grocery store sales in the U.S. jumped nearly 26% as Americans stocked up on food and other goods to ride out the crisis, auto sales plummeted by one-quarter and clothing store sales slid by more than half, the government reported. The category that mostly includes online shopping rose more than 3%.

“With clear signs of panic buying of necessities and the fact that lockdowns were introduced only around the middle of the month means that far worse is to come in April and the second quarter more generally,” said Michael Pearce, an economist at the consulting firm Capital Economics.

U.S. manufacturing output dropped 6.3% last month, led by plunging production at auto factories, which have shut down entirely.

As of last week, some 17 million people in the U.S. had been thrown onto the unemployment rolls because of the crisis.

“Woke up to our Stimulus check in the bank!” Darla Shepherd of Bledsoe in Harlan County, Kentucky, posted on Facebook. “Thank you Mr. President Trump!”

Shepherd, 38, a health worker in the Appalachian coal-mining community, and her husband, Brandon, 44, are both working. But he was laid off from his quarry job the entire month of February, and his wife said in an interview that the payout would help them get caught up on bills.

“We’re your typical American family. We live payday to payday,“ said Shepherd, who has a 9-year-old son. “It’s a blessing. It means a lot.”

Trump has been anxious to see the stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns lifted in the U.S. But those aspirations continue to meet stiff resistance on the state and local levels.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a liberal Democrat, told Fox News he intends to move cautiously.

“In this case, I’ll call myself a conservative,” said de Blasio, whose city’s death toll now tops 10,000. “Look, I want to see people back to work as much as anyone. I feel it urgently. But we’ve got to secure the health and safety first of all New Yorkers and, obviously, all Americans. ... We get one chance to get it right.”

Foreign leaders, meanwhile, rushed to the defense of the World Health Organization after Trump vowed to cut off payments to the U.N. agency for not sounding the alarm over the virus sooner.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the WHO is now “needed more than ever.”

“Only by joining forces can we overcome this crisis that knows no borders,” he said.

___

Kennedy reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8955

Reported Deaths: 436
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3063141
Lake81931
Hamilton49927
Hendricks35011
Johnson32921
Madison26316
St. Joseph2344
Allen16713
Decatur15310
Clark1328
Porter1272
Boone1253
Hancock1216
Floyd1115
Bartholomew1104
Morgan1043
Elkhart1003
Monroe911
Ripley893
Shelby773
Franklin747
Lawrence737
Delaware723
Jackson700
Dearborn604
Vanderburgh601
Harrison582
Jennings580
Howard504
Tippecanoe461
Vigo423
Grant402
Warrick392
Putnam383
LaPorte363
Newton291
Cass281
Washington260
Greene251
Montgomery230
Henry220
Fayette203
Wayne191
Kosciusko191
Owen191
Orange183
Jasper181
Miami170
Marshall170
Noble171
Scott172
Jefferson160
Rush161
Knox150
Whitley141
LaGrange131
Brown131
Dubois130
Crawford120
Switzerland120
Daviess121
Steuben121
Clinton121
Clay120
Randolph111
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash70
Parke70
Jay70
Carroll61
Sullivan60
Blackford60
Adams61
Union60
DeKalb60
Huntington61
White50
Martin50
Posey50
Gibson40
Wells40
Vermillion30
Spencer30
Fountain31
Warren31
Perry30
Fulton30
Pike20
Benton20
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 23248

Reported Deaths: 868
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook16323577
Lake162158
Will135077
DuPage131261
Kane44824
McHenry2578
St. Clair2208
Kankakee22010
Madison1282
Kendall1142
Rock Island1133
Winnebago1014
Champaign882
McLean812
Unassigned541
Sangamon503
Monroe473
Macon451
Randolph410
Clinton380
Jackson363
DeKalb351
Peoria311
Whiteside302
Adams270
Ogle260
Grundy240
Christian243
LaSalle231
Henry230
Tazewell213
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Marion140
Lee130
Boone131
Fayette121
Douglas110
Morgan111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Woodford100
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Iroquois90
Coles80
Vermilion80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Bureau60
Piatt60
Pulaski50
Carroll51
Franklin40
Shelby40
Crawford40
Clark40
Bond40
Logan40
Ford41
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Mercer30
Massac30
Marshall20
Wabash20
Lawrence20
Washington20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Menard20
Knox20
Gallatin20
McDonough20
Clay10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Stark10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Hancock10
Greene10
Perry10
Pike10
