Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

US layoffs remain elevated as 898,000 seek jobless aid

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession that erupted seven months ago.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 9:13 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession that erupted seven months ago.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department shows that the job market remans fragile, and it coincides with other recent data that have signaled a slowdown in hiring. The economy is still roughly 10.7 million jobs short of recovering all the 22 million jobs that were lost when the pandemic struck in early spring.

The job search website Indeed said its job postings were unchanged last week, remaining about 17% below last year’s levels. Many employers still aren’t confident enough in their businesses or in their view of the economy to ramp up hiring. Job postings had rebounded steadily over the summer, but the gains have slowed in the past two months.

The recession has disproportionately hurt in-person service industries, especially restaurants, hotels, travel companies and entertainment venues. The damage to those industries has left millions of people unemployed, likely for an extended period until they are either finally recalled to their previous jobs or switch to new careers.

The government’s report Thursday said the number of people who are continuing to receive unemployment benefits dropped 1.2 million to 10 million. The decline signals that many of the unemployed are being recalled to their old jobs.

But it also reflects the fact that potentially even more people have used up their regular state benefits — which usually expire after six months — and have transitioned to extended benefit programs that last an additional three months. The extended aid programs were established by the financial aid package that Congress enacted in the spring. 

Indeed, the number of people receiving extended benefits in late September, the latest data available, jumped 800,000 to 2.8 million. The government also said 373,000 people applied for jobless aid under a separate program that made the self-employed, contractors and gig workers eligible for unemployment benefits for the first time.

That figure was 90,000 lower than in the previous week. These figures aren’t adjusted for seasonal trends, so the government reports them separately from the traditional jobless claims.

Many jobless benefit recipients are now receiving only regular state unemployment payments because a federal weekly supplement of $300 has ended in nearly all states. A $600-a-week federal benefit expired over the summer.

Economists have warned that without further aid, families across the country will struggle in coming months to pay bills, make rent, afford food and avoid eviction. But Congress has hit a stalemate in negotiations to provide further rescue aid to jobless individuals and struggling businesses, states and localities. Negotiations, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are continuing, although prospects appear dim.

The end of federal aid for the unemployed will likely force many of the jobless to sharply cut their spending, thereby weakening the economy. The full impact may have been delayed, though, by the fact that most of the federal aid was saved or was used to pare debt, according to research by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

According to the New York Fed, at the end of June nearly one-quarter of jobless aid payments had been saved. Nearly half were used to pay down debt. Just 28% of the money was spent.

And more than one-third of the $1,200 stimulus checks that went to most adults was saved, with an additional one-third of that money used to pay off debt. Overall, Americans’ saving rate remains sharply higher than pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that some people will be able to continue paying some bills out of their savings, at least for now.

The end of the federal payments has also underscored the dramatically uneven nature of unemployment benefits across states. In Arizona, for example, the maximum weekly payment is only $240, while in neighboring California it’s $450. In Florida and Tennessee, the maximum is just $275. In New Jersey, the top weekly benefit is $713.

And about a dozen states lowered or froze their maximum weekly payment after the 2008-2009 recession, according to a report from the Century Foundation. In North Carolina and Wisconsin, for example, the maximum payments are no longer set as a proportion of average weekly wages in the state, which typically rise each year. Instead, they are set according to formulas related to a recipient’s previous earnings.

Most states had to borrow billions of dollars to fund unemployment benefits during and after the Great Recession. To cut costs, many responded by cutting the amount or length of weekly payments. Only a few have since reversed their cuts.

Nationwide, on average, unemployment benefits replace about 33% of what recipients earned at their previous job. That is down from 36% in 2009.

“It is a steady downward trend,” said Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation. “The formulas have gradually gotten more stingy.”

Some of the lowest benefits are provided in states where Black Americans make up the largest proportion of jobless aid recipients. In Mississippi, for instance, 54% of unemployment aid recipients in August were Black, according the Century Foundation. The maximum benefit in that state is $235 a week.

In South Carolina, more than one-third of people receiving unemployment aid are Black. The maximum benefit is $326.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 55°
Windy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews battle brush fires in several Wabash Valley locations

Image

Indiana leaders are worried about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases

Image

Local non-profit receives grant that helps children process their emotions

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Women's Basketball

Image

IU Basketball

Image

Full Question and Answer: Internet needs in Indiana

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech to launch 'learn anywhere' plan for classes amid pandemic

Image

SMWC receives therapy dog

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 330637

Reported Deaths: 9320
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1575735321
DuPage19767588
Lake18633499
Will15888408
Kane14558336
Winnebago8207161
St. Clair7330207
Madison6499150
Champaign552527
McHenry5248119
Peoria403058
McLean374629
Rock Island344685
Sangamon315453
Unassigned3071246
Kankakee301978
Kendall231526
Tazewell221544
Macon219048
LaSalle204158
DeKalb194142
Coles167638
Williamson160156
Boone149124
Adams145813
Clinton145223
Jackson136724
Vermilion13617
Randolph107514
Whiteside104021
Effingham10143
Ogle9506
Knox9378
Monroe81027
Grundy8087
Jefferson80440
Bureau79915
Marion7748
Henry7645
Morgan76224
Christian72422
Stephenson7127
Franklin7116
Union68325
Macoupin6648
Crawford5896
McDonough57715
Fayette57415
Shelby5337
Lee5251
Logan5184
Montgomery49614
Woodford49610
Livingston4899
Saline4576
Cass43511
Jersey43521
Iroquois43119
Douglas4208
Warren4146
Bond4059
Wayne3977
Perry38216
Jo Daviess3743
Fulton3210
Richland29611
Moultrie2954
Carroll2936
Lawrence2936
Johnson2790
Washington2651
Clay2596
Hancock2593
Greene25015
Cumberland2415
Clark2404
Jasper23110
Pulaski2181
Mason2151
White2101
De Witt2093
Pike2072
Mercer1916
Wabash1894
Piatt1830
Ford1597
Menard1521
Edgar1338
Massac1332
Marshall1293
Alexander1021
Hamilton972
Gallatin942
Henderson930
Edwards840
Scott840
Brown820
Putnam750
Schuyler741
Stark722
Calhoun660
Hardin470
Pope361
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 139269

Reported Deaths: 3836
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23611774
Lake12189340
St. Joseph8191148
Elkhart7773126
Allen7320213
Hamilton5603112
Vanderburgh512346
Tippecanoe324413
Monroe306738
Hendricks3005128
Johnson2820127
Porter269847
Clark264157
Delaware253772
Vigo228531
Cass215316
Madison208484
LaPorte192850
Warrick176358
Floyd163165
Kosciusko154519
Howard150766
Bartholomew131257
Dubois122921
Marshall121826
Boone113148
Grant110538
Hancock107444
Henry107227
Noble103533
Wayne102018
Jackson96410
Morgan85340
Dearborn81228
Daviess76731
Gibson7639
Clinton75414
LaGrange73414
Shelby73329
Harrison68924
Putnam67115
Lawrence66531
DeKalb62111
Posey6213
Knox61510
Montgomery54022
Steuben5369
White53015
Fayette51814
Miami5124
Decatur48339
Scott48212
Greene47436
Jasper4723
Adams4054
Sullivan38712
Clay3856
Ripley3828
Whitley3796
Starke3547
Orange35024
Huntington3475
Jennings34513
Spencer3446
Wells3445
Franklin33525
Wabash3309
Washington3172
Jefferson3144
Carroll30013
Fulton2952
Pike2928
Randolph2928
Perry25913
Tipton25623
Jay2504
Fountain2292
Newton19111
Martin1850
Owen1841
Parke1822
Rush1754
Vermillion1751
Blackford1693
Crawford1331
Pulaski1251
Brown1233
Benton950
Ohio947
Union880
Switzerland760
Warren601
Unassigned0227