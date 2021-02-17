Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US government expects 'widespread delays' in Covid-19 vaccine shipments due to severe weather

Severe weather around the United States will delay Covid-19 vaccine deliveries in the coming days, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Severe weather around the United States will delay Covid-19 vaccine deliveries in the coming days, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

"Shipping partners are working to deliver vaccine where possible, contingent on local conditions, but the adverse weather is expected to continue to impact shipments out of the FedEx facility in Memphis, Tenn., as well as the UPS facility in Louisville, Ken., which serve as vaccine shipping hubs for multiple states," CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said in a statement.

"CDC and federal partners are working closely with the jurisdictions, as well as manufacturing and shipping partners, to assess weather conditions and help mitigate potential delivery delays and cancellations," she said.

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients on Wednesday encouraged vaccination sites to extended hours to make up for the weather delays.

"The weather's having an impact," Zients said. "It's having an impact on distribution and deliveries from the delivery companies and the distribution companies. People are working as hard as they can, given the importance of getting the vaccines to the states and to providers, but there is an impact on deliveries."

Weather-related delays could last two weeks
Delays in Covid-19 vaccine delivery due to the weather could continue "for the next week to two weeks," Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN on Wednesday.

"The two biggest shippers involved here -- UPS and FedEx -- have major either hubs or warehouses down in the South, in Memphis and in other areas. So, we do expect there could be a blip in delivery of vaccine that is weather-related specifically," Freeman said.

Freeman said weather-related concerns were discussed briefly during a phone call between local health officials and the Biden administration on Tuesday.

FedEx and UPS contingency plans
In a statement Wednesday, FedEx said it had "contingency plans in place to help lessen the effect of inclement weather on operations and service, and we are implementing those plans as we're able."

The company said the weather had impacted much of its US network, including pickups and deliveries in certain cities.

"We have contingency planning in place related to the movement of vaccines, which have priority status within our network, and are working directly with our customers to help ensure their safe transport and delivery," the statement said.

UPS spokesperson Glenn Zaccara said in a statement that pickups and deliveries would be made "as soon as conditions safely permit."

"UPS's air network is operating normally, and our ground operation is operating normally in areas where road conditions permit," the statement said.

"We have extensive contingency plans for storms that help us to keep goods moving when roadways are impassable or airports are closed because of severe weather."

UPS's meteorology team works with its healthcare command center and contingency teams to predict weather events and re-route shipments to keep vaccines "on-track and on-time," the statement said.

NYC to 'run out' of doses, mayor says
New York City on Wednesday had fewer than 30,000 first doses on hand due to weather-related shipment delays, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"That means we're going to run out -- today, tomorrow -- we're going to run out," de Blasio said of vaccine supplies.

"On top of that we've got the weather problem, all over the nation there's huge storms that are now causing delays in shipment."

Vaccine shipments expected Tuesday and Wednesday were delayed, he said. As many as 30,000 to 35,000 appointments -- or even more -- might not be scheduled as a result.

"We're going to have to hold back appointments that New Yorkers need," de Blasio said.

The city has administered 1,395,956 doses, more than the total population of Dallas, Texas.

Florida sees vaccine shipment delay of 200,000 doses
Florida officials blamed winter weather across the country for the shipment delay of 200,000 Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses, according to Jason Mahon, spokesman for the Florida Department of Health.

The shipment was scheduled to arrive Tuesday, Mahon said.

The state has notified vaccine providers about the delay and asked them to reschedule appointments instead of canceling them, Mahon said.

Florida is expecting to receive next week's full allocation of the vaccine, according to Mahon.

President Biden: 'Vaccine will be widely available by end of July'
President Joe Biden said Tuesday night that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. During the first town hall of his presidency, Biden offered some hope -- with a specific promise against which he will be judged -- for 600 million doses of vaccine to be available by the end of July.

"What's going to happen is it's going to continue to increase as we move along. We will have reached 400 million doses by the end of May and 600 million by the end of July," Biden told CNN's Anderson Cooper in Milwaukee.

Biden predicted that life could be mostly back to normal by Christmas.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 11°
Paris
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 8°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 3°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 9°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 9°
Overnight Snow possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Train derailment cleanup underway

Image

Overnight fire destroys home

Image

Sledding Safety Tips

Image

Snow removal happening around the clock

Image

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon snowfall. High: 21

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Loogootee semi-state preview

Image

Snow and cold: Kevin breaks down what we can expect next

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1164922

Reported Deaths: 22199
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4668709183
DuPage751401159
Will63558874
Lake58174908
Kane49726700
Winnebago27986425
Madison27424442
St. Clair24828449
McHenry23724259
Champaign17510119
Peoria16579256
Sangamon15857214
McLean14312153
Tazewell13201235
Rock Island12842280
Kankakee12216186
Kendall1080581
LaSalle10509212
Macon9355180
Vermilion8383113
DeKalb8078109
Adams7902111
Williamson6706116
Boone586671
Whiteside5803144
Clinton552588
Coles508589
Grundy495361
Knox4933125
Ogle491571
Jackson455560
Effingham446368
Macoupin428673
Henry427953
Marion4236110
Franklin410365
Livingston408172
Monroe398880
Stephenson398171
Randolph393376
Jefferson3896114
Woodford357260
Morgan352475
Montgomery341567
Lee329143
Logan328551
Christian324762
Bureau323173
Fayette304952
Perry299157
Fulton279644
Iroquois275359
Jersey245344
Douglas229630
McDonough229040
Lawrence226024
Saline224744
Union216831
Shelby210033
Crawford198221
Bond186423
Cass185922
Pike166548
Warren165543
Wayne165445
Clark164929
Hancock164528
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158322
White158223
Washington156323
Carroll154233
Edgar152936
Ford152143
Moultrie147222
Clay141341
Greene137031
Johnson133511
Piatt128913
Wabash128912
De Witt126222
Mason126041
Mercer125631
Massac123031
Cumberland116817
Jasper110017
Menard10207
Marshall82314
Hamilton77615
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark53122
Edwards51610
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4451
Alexander4388
Gallatin4324
Putnam3993
Hardin34011
Pope2803
Unassigned842165
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 650530

Reported Deaths: 12231
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion894061612
Lake47754851
Allen35131625
Hamilton31406374
St. Joseph29006501
Elkhart25094405
Vanderburgh20944368
Tippecanoe19453190
Johnson16120344
Porter15679259
Hendricks15552290
Clark11702177
Madison11613306
Vigo11407225
Monroe10131156
Delaware9739176
LaPorte9599193
Howard8974186
Kosciusko8446106
Hancock7320127
Warrick7292140
Bartholomew7226145
Floyd7054161
Wayne6542184
Grant6356154
Boone597788
Morgan5951124
Dubois5835106
Henry536189
Marshall5352103
Dearborn531262
Cass524094
Noble501275
Jackson458760
Shelby454288
Lawrence4128111
Gibson397881
Harrison389760
Clinton389152
DeKalb376977
Montgomery375982
Knox353782
Miami350260
Whitley341035
Steuben332455
Huntington329876
Wabash325674
Putnam321958
Ripley321859
Adams317649
Jasper310042
White291951
Jefferson289566
Daviess282992
Decatur268188
Fayette267854
Greene257978
Posey256631
Wells250973
Scott244046
LaGrange238970
Clay236742
Randolph224172
Spencer213528
Jennings211744
Washington203925
Sullivan201238
Fountain197739
Starke184450
Owen181052
Jay176728
Fulton175238
Carroll174018
Perry171035
Orange170350
Rush162522
Franklin157835
Vermillion157140
Tipton144840
Parke137115
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104241
Newton96431
Brown93639
Benton90712
Crawford89313
Martin79815
Switzerland7457
Warren73412
Union66310
Ohio52111
Unassigned0426