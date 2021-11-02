Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

CDC recommends giving Covid-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday evening she was endorsing a recommendation to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against Covid-19, clearing the way for immediate vaccination of the youngest age group yet in the United States.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 7:53 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2021 8:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday evening she was endorsing a recommendation to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against Covid-19, clearing the way for immediate vaccination of the youngest age group yet in the United States.

"CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States in this age group and allows providers to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible," the agency said in a statement.

"We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine," Walensky said.

"As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated."

Earlier Tuesday, CDC's independent vaccine advisers voted 14-0 in favor of the child-sized doses of vaccine for the younger kids.

Members of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices spent an unusually long time speaking in support of the vaccine before they voted. "We have one more vaccine that saves lives of children. And that we should be very confident to deploy it to the maximum to do what it is meant to do without significant concerns of serious adverse effects," said Dr. Sarah Long, a professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.

"As you've heard, we all have a lot of enthusiasm for this vaccine in this age group," Dr. Beth Bell, a clinical professor of global health at the University of Washington, said after the vote.

"But we also understand that parents have legitimate concerns and legitimate questions and that our vote is a way of telling the American public that based on our expertise and the information that we have, we're all very enthusiastic," Bell added.

"We were all talking about how we're getting our kids and our grandkids vaccinated. But I think another point that we made to the American public is that we do understand that people have legitimate concerns and that they have lots of questions. We really encourage people to ask their providers, to visit the CDC website, to talk to their friends, their parents and do what they need to do to feel comfortable with their decision," Bell added.

President Joe Biden weighed in, calling the decision a turning point in the battle against the pandemic.

"It will allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others. It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus," Biden said in a statement.

"Over the last several weeks, my Administration has been working hard to be prepared for this moment: we are ready to act. We have already secured enough vaccine supply for every child in America, and over the past weekend, we began the process of packing and shipping out millions of pediatric vaccine doses. These doses — specially designed for these younger children — have started to arrive at thousands of locations across the country."

The White House has said the vaccination program will hit full speed next week.

"A vaccine for children age 5 to 11 will allow us to build on the extraordinary progress we've made over the last nine months. Already, more than 78 percent of Americans age 12 and older have gotten at least one shot, including millions of teenagers — and the vaccines have proven to be incredibly safe and effective," Biden said.

The CDC says 745 children and teenagers under 18 have died of Covid-19. "The chance that a child will have severe Covid, require hospitalization or develop a long term complication like MIS-C remains low, but still the risk is too high and too devastating to our children, and far higher than for many other diseases for which we vaccinate children," Walensky told the meeting earlier.

Walensky said it's also important to continue vaccinating adults.

Children now make up a disproportionate number of new Covid-19 cases, according to a report published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics -- accounting for a quarter of all the new cases last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's vaccine for this younger age group on Friday, giving the company the distinction of having the first emergency use authorization for a Covid-19 shot for younger kids in the United States. The FDA said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risk to children.

Pfizer says its clinical trial showed the vaccine provides 90.7% protection against symptomatic disease among this age group -- at one-third the dose of what people 12 years and older get. The company hopes the smaller dose will reduce any potential side effects.

Data the company presented to the meeting indicated that the younger children who tried out the vaccine were far less likely to suffer systemic side effects such as fever than the older children, teens and young adults were.

Pfizer's Dr. Alejandra Gurtman told ACIP that fever was far less common among these younger kids than among older people -- with 6.5% of younger children experiencing fever in clinical trials of the vaccine, compared to 17.2% of 16-25-year-olds.

Millions of doses of the vaccine are already being shipped from the company's facilities to distribution centers across the country, ready to go out to pharmacies and pediatricians' offices.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, which represents pediatricians, welcomed the decision.

"Vaccinating children will protect children's health and allow them to fully engage in all of the activities that are so important to their health and development. Parents can enjoy greater peace of mind gathering with family members this winter and sending their children to school, sports and other events that were paused during the height of the pandemic," it said in a statement after the ACIP vote.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Clear & Frosty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

wthi--Tue_Nov_02_16_47 - selection

Image

Harvest Season Delayed

Image

Clear but cold. Kevin has a look at your overnight and morning forecast

Image

BICKNELL RECOVERY

Image

covid and kids

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 49

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Uncommon Strategic Plan for Vigo County Schools

Image

CLAY COUNTY JAIL EXPANSION

Image

Remembering Martin Plascak

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1701649

Reported Deaths: 28267
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook64351211289
DuPage1101851389
Will927611138
Lake814101094
Kane69350887
Winnebago42113563
Madison40620606
St. Clair36638605
McHenry35474336
Champaign27407198
Peoria27224374
Sangamon26083289
McLean23367223
Tazewell20860339
Rock Island19176366
Kankakee18160256
Kendall16509116
Macon15533252
LaSalle15220290
Vermilion14722204
Adams13367156
DeKalb12362134
Williamson12207179
Whiteside8407187
Jackson815995
Boone805884
Coles8045129
Ogle770892
Grundy750688
Knox7474172
Franklin7364116
Clinton7180102
Macoupin7127109
Marion7013146
Effingham6735101
Henry672777
Jefferson6652145
Stephenson605095
Livingston604399
Woodford587392
Randolph5592103
Christian545382
Fulton532880
Monroe5305104
Morgan5165100
Montgomery499683
Logan499076
Lee486262
Bureau451092
Saline439870
Fayette438365
Perry437976
Iroquois429179
McDonough380164
Shelby357650
Jersey341353
Lawrence338334
Crawford337030
Douglas332438
Union311348
Wayne309163
Richland284757
White283033
Hancock278335
Clark270341
Cass267831
Pike267658
Edgar264349
Clay264254
Bond259726
Ford249859
Warren248367
Moultrie243833
Carroll238738
Johnson234632
Jo Daviess221529
Massac220351
Wabash218519
Mason216753
Washington214429
De Witt211430
Mercer208637
Greene206440
Piatt205514
Cumberland192827
Menard174413
Jasper163021
Marshall143123
Hamilton135322
Schuyler111310
Brown107411
Pulaski106412
Edwards104918
Stark83028
Gallatin7999
Alexander75812
Henderson71914
Scott7187
Calhoun7072
Hardin62216
Putnam5684
Pope5656
Unassigned802433
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1022609

Reported Deaths: 16737
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1369692151
Lake672881181
Allen59115814
Hamilton46922473
St. Joseph45125622
Elkhart36435516
Vanderburgh32542486
Tippecanoe28306266
Johnson25440450
Hendricks24192365
Porter23234369
Madison19069416
Clark18941260
Vigo17720305
Monroe15498201
LaPorte15453253
Delaware15261268
Howard15041298
Kosciusko12616149
Hancock11877179
Bartholomew11828181
Warrick11366189
Floyd11246218
Wayne11147255
Grant10365224
Morgan9587181
Boone9054118
Henry8343155
Dubois8341134
Dearborn831796
Noble8201108
Marshall8138137
Cass7616124
Lawrence7545175
Shelby7281121
Jackson709193
Gibson6684115
Harrison657895
Huntington6543100
DeKalb6508102
Knox6469109
Montgomery6377113
Miami6020100
Putnam589880
Clinton585173
Steuben578778
Whitley577556
Jasper548386
Wabash5448105
Jefferson519297
Ripley507590
Adams492478
Daviess4723116
Scott445376
Greene432596
Clay432160
White430265
Wells429789
Decatur4208105
Fayette409289
Jennings397663
Posey380044
LaGrange371080
Washington363752
Randolph3533100
Spencer342543
Fountain339860
Sullivan332752
Starke324971
Fulton322769
Owen320072
Orange299364
Jay290047
Rush269032
Franklin268243
Perry267152
Carroll266035
Vermillion263154
Parke234029
Pike231244
Tipton231159
Blackford198743
Pulaski187657
Newton164149
Crawford162226
Benton152317
Brown150348
Martin141319
Switzerland136611
Warren122416
Union108016
Ohio85913
Unassigned0553