Clear

US Space Force unveils new uniform prototypes

The US Space Force, the newest branch of the US military, on Tuesday unveiled a new uniform prototype for its members, known as Guardians.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 12:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The US Space Force, the newest branch of the US military, on Tuesday unveiled a new uniform prototype for its members, known as Guardians.

Gen. Jay Raymond, commander of the US Space Force, announced the new uniforms during his speech at the Air Force Association's Air, Space and Cyber conference.

The new dress uniform prototype is a navy-blue uniform. It has a series of silver buttons with the US Space Force symbol on them running diagonally from the right shoulder down the front of the wearer's chest. The name pin is on the left side of the uniform's front under the wearer's left shoulder. A light blue collar is slightly visible below the uniform.

The US Space Force also announced physical training uniform prototypes. The physical training uniform is more casual. It includes a T-shirt with the US Space Force symbol on the right side of the shirt's front and Space Force written in capital white letters across the back. The shorts and sweatshirt are black, and both include the US Space Force symbol on them.

Second Lt. Mahala Norris models the physical training uniform prototype in a short promotional video that the US Space Force tweeted from its account.

The US Space Force called the dress uniforms "modern, distinctive," and "professional" in a tweet.

Former President Donald Trump established the US Space Force in 2019 when he signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act. In doing so, Trump created the newest military service and the first new service since the US Air Force was created in 1947.

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced that the members of the newly created US Space Force would be known as Guardians in December 2020, and the US Space Force logo was announced in January 2020.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Scattered Showers, Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID cases and children

Image

Barr Reeve VB

Image

Linton VB

Image

Fougerousse

Image

Safe driving encouraged during harvest season

Image

Wabash Valley community sees recent surge in COVID-19 cases begin to let up

Image

Here's what the new Indiana Senate maps could mean for the Wabash Valley - and who you vote for in the future

Image

Childhood obesity on the rise during the pandemic

Image

It's almost fall - Kevin has the details about a shift in the forecast

Image

National Suicide Prevention Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1601759

Reported Deaths: 27094
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook61261010953
DuPage1037381355
Will871151088
Lake769691060
Kane65762849
Winnebago38928544
Madison38072576
St. Clair34969567
McHenry32968316
Peoria25900362
Champaign25788182
Sangamon24514268
McLean21807205
Tazewell19683326
Rock Island17753344
Kankakee16710233
Kendall15419106
LaSalle14454275
Macon14412238
Vermilion13154186
Adams12662147
DeKalb11633128
Williamson11374157
Whiteside7876176
Jackson766488
Boone759682
Coles7310112
Ogle710986
Grundy698581
Franklin684696
Clinton680598
Knox6608164
Marion6527138
Macoupin643799
Henry618574
Jefferson6029132
Effingham601081
Livingston569495
Woodford553391
Stephenson544689
Randolph527997
Monroe507499
Christian489780
Fulton486369
Morgan484995
Logan475973
Montgomery466176
Lee457056
Bureau425388
Perry414271
Saline406163
Fayette397256
Iroquois393872
McDonough354456
Jersey321653
Shelby309743
Douglas306436
Crawford302430
Lawrence299331
Union296247
Wayne273157
White265630
Richland260454
Hancock255834
Pike255356
Cass250228
Clark249538
Bond243724
Clay238847
Ford234756
Edgar233644
Carroll225237
Warren223060
Johnson212324
Moultrie211231
Washington205927
Jo Daviess205225
Greene200339
Wabash199315
Mason198351
Massac197544
De Witt194230
Piatt190114
Mercer189434
Cumberland177525
Menard158012
Jasper151518
Marshall134421
Hamilton128621
Brown10158
Pulaski98111
Schuyler9628
Edwards95815
Stark76327
Gallatin7395
Scott6935
Alexander67511
Henderson65014
Calhoun6422
Hardin55813
Putnam5444
Pope4785
Unassigned1982432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 937221

Reported Deaths: 15239
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1276111977
Lake631621093
Allen53394752
Hamilton43720447
St. Joseph41805587
Elkhart33451489
Vanderburgh30262444
Tippecanoe26779249
Johnson23524417
Hendricks22143341
Porter21620345
Clark17363227
Madison17280382
Vigo16046276
Monroe14422191
LaPorte14263239
Delaware14014220
Howard13802272
Kosciusko11345135
Hancock10785163
Warrick10641176
Bartholomew10510167
Floyd10398204
Wayne9897222
Grant9068204
Morgan8833159
Boone8368110
Dubois7696123
Dearborn758489
Henry7563130
Noble7380101
Marshall7326128
Cass7160117
Lawrence6940153
Shelby6543110
Jackson653185
Gibson6124106
Harrison602885
Huntington597394
Montgomery5767105
DeKalb570791
Knox5417104
Miami539087
Putnam534067
Clinton532465
Whitley522652
Steuben495068
Wabash481592
Jasper477361
Jefferson466991
Ripley451975
Adams442566
Daviess4120108
Scott403964
White389457
Clay388456
Greene386890
Decatur383996
Wells383083
Fayette373178
Posey359041
Jennings351356
Washington330647
LaGrange319575
Spencer316635
Fountain313654
Randolph310688
Sullivan304847
Owen282761
Starke278562
Orange275059
Fulton274653
Jay253536
Perry250852
Carroll243128
Franklin237038
Vermillion231950
Rush231730
Parke218320
Tipton208955
Pike205639
Blackford167934
Pulaski162251
Crawford145418
Newton142745
Benton141916
Brown134646
Martin128016
Switzerland125210
Warren114216
Union95811
Ohio78511
Unassigned0474