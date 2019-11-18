Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

U.S. Senators hononr Senator Richard G. Lugar with warship in his name

Hoosier leaders celebrated a late senator today. They gathered in Indianapolis in honor of Richard Lugar. They remembered him by naming a warship in his honor.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 9:20 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)-- Senator Richard G. Lugar's name has been immortalized.

On Monday, U.S. Senator Todd Young celebrated the naming of a warship in honor of the late senator.

Young said it's an honor to name a warship after the late senator. lugar volunteered and served in the navy in the late '50s and early '60s.

The ship is a destroyer an important piece to the U.S. Navy.

If you remember Senator Lugar died in April at 87 years old.

Senator Young said the ship will take a few years before its seaworthy.

Senator Mike Braun told me this is a way Lugar's name will be seen all over the world. 

"Ships are designed to deter war as opposed to make war that's their first mission and Senator Lugar was a peacemaker. This is a peacemaking ship," said Young. 

"I think this is neat to be able to honor an individual like him so others take note that this is how life can be loved," said Senator Mike Braun. 

We also sat down with Senator Lugar's wife, Char after the ceremony.

It ended here a few hours ago.

She told me today was a way to celebrate her late husband.

Char said it was one of the senator's favorite moments in life.

She believes this is an incredible tribute to her husband

Char says the Senator's reaction would be priceless if he were with us on Monday.

"He would be tickled to death. Because we loved our time in the navy. It's something that will continue as long as the navy's going," said Char. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Drizzle & Light Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Katrina Cruser

Image

U.S. Senators hononr Senator Richard G. Lugar with warship in his name

Image

Appreciation luncheon for election workers

Image

Hamilton Center looks to future of opioid treatment programs with check presentation

Image

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Image

Hey Kevin Nov 18

Image

Therapy dog comes to Oblong schools

Image

Sullivan Middle School students learn CPR

Image

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Image

Pascal Makes a Difference

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook