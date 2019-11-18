U.S. Senators hononr Senator Richard G. Lugar with warship in his name

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)-- Senator Richard G. Lugar's name has been immortalized.

On Monday, U.S. Senator Todd Young celebrated the naming of a warship in honor of the late senator.

Young said it's an honor to name a warship after the late senator. lugar volunteered and served in the navy in the late '50s and early '60s.

The ship is a destroyer an important piece to the U.S. Navy.

If you remember Senator Lugar died in April at 87 years old.

Senator Young said the ship will take a few years before its seaworthy.

Senator Mike Braun told me this is a way Lugar's name will be seen all over the world.

"Ships are designed to deter war as opposed to make war that's their first mission and Senator Lugar was a peacemaker. This is a peacemaking ship," said Young.

"I think this is neat to be able to honor an individual like him so others take note that this is how life can be loved," said Senator Mike Braun.

We also sat down with Senator Lugar's wife, Char after the ceremony.

It ended here a few hours ago.

She told me today was a way to celebrate her late husband.

Char said it was one of the senator's favorite moments in life.

She believes this is an incredible tribute to her husband

Char says the Senator's reaction would be priceless if he were with us on Monday.

"He would be tickled to death. Because we loved our time in the navy. It's something that will continue as long as the navy's going," said Char.