U.S. Senator makes stop at 181st Intelligence Wing

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - U.S. Senator Mike Braun made a stop in the Wabash Valley on Tuesday.

Braun stopped by the 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute.

It's a unit of the Air National Guard.

Braun received a tour of the facility.

He said he wanted to hear from people at the guard, saying what they do is important.

"The National Guard. The military in general...I believe it's the most important thing we do as a federal government," Braun said.

He is touring Indiana as part of his solutions tour.