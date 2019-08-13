Clear

U.S. Senator makes stop at 181st Intelligence Wing

U.S. Senator Mike Braun made a stop in the Wabash Valley on Tuesday.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - U.S. Senator Mike Braun made a stop in the Wabash Valley on Tuesday.

Braun stopped by the 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute.

It's a unit of the Air National Guard.

Braun received a tour of the facility.

He said he wanted to hear from people at the guard, saying what they do is important.

"The National Guard. The military in general...I believe it's the most important thing we do as a federal government," Braun said.

He is touring Indiana as part of his solutions tour.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute needs crossing guards

Image

City leaders considering replacing aging Forest Park pool with a splash pad

Image

U.S. Senator makes stop at 181st Intelligence Wing

Image

Commissioners approve four-way stop at Terre Haute intersection, after school corporation request

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Good Samaritan breaks ground on health education center

Image

YMCA set to offer new program to get kids moving

Image

Vigo County leaders bring outside help after ransomware attack

Image

Vigo County forced to pay $16,000 in attorney fees for Jauston Huerta

Image

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States