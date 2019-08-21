U.S. Senator Todd Young makes Vigo County stop

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A United States Senator made a stop in Vigo County on Wednesday.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a special luncheon for Senator Todd Young.

People at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods had the chance to speak with Young and hear about how he is working for them in Washington, D.C.

Young told us it also allows him to hear what's important to you.

"Very focused on bringing down the cost of prescription drugs. Especially for our senior population. Also, communicating the good work that we're doing to address the opioid crisis in a bipartisan fashion," Young said.

He said Hoosier leaders are also working on ways to keep nicotine out of the hands of children.