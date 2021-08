VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes non-for-profit had a special visitor on Tuesday.

United States Senator Mike Braun stopped by the Knox County Association for Remarkable Citizens.

KCARC is a manufacturer in Vincennes that specializes in working with adults and children with special needs.

We caught up with Braun as he toured the facility for the first time.

KCARC has a government contract to manufacture military apparel. They employ up to 400 people in four locations across Knox County.