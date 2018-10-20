U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly visits Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly was in Terre Haute Saturday supporting the sale of E15.
It's a gasoline blend with 15% alcohol.
Senator Donnelly said since it has more ethanol it means lower prices at the pump and less air pollution.
He said he supports E15 because it will grow the market for Hoosier corn farmers and help consumers.
"It's great for our pocketbooks because E15 is cheaper than regular gasoline and that lower price is money you can save," Donnelly said, "So, E15 means more money in families pockets."
About one-third of Indiana's corn crop is converted to ethanol.
The state is also ranked 5th in corn and ethanol production.
