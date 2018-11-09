Clear

U.S. Secretary of Labor makes a stop at ISU to talk retirement security

Planning for retirement is important, but not everyone has access to retirement plans through their workplaces.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Senator Todd Young and U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta visited ISU on Friday.

They talked about retirement security.

Their focus was on helping smaller businesses offer plans to employees.

They say employers play a vital role in helping employees plan for retirement.

"For a lot of Americans, putting a little bit of money aside over the lifetime accumulates, can really make a massive difference," Secretary Acosta said.

His proposal allows Chambers of Commerce to set up plans for small businesses.

Young's legislation would allow businesses to pool their resources to offer plans.

