U.S. Marshals task force search for wanted Terre Haute man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for information on the location of a wanted Terre Haute man.

The Terre Haute Police Department says the U.S. Marshals Task Force is searching for Jack Tanner.

Tanner is wanted for two counts of domestic battery in the presence of a child, two counts of domestic battery, and auto theft.

If you know where Tanner is, call or text the Marshals Service at 812-230-0295.