U.S. Marshals task force search for wanted Terre Haute man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for information on the location of a wanted Terre Haute man.
The Terre Haute Police Department says the U.S. Marshals Task Force is searching for Jack Tanner.
LINK | PROSECUTORS DISMISS CASE AGAINST JACK TANNER
Tanner is wanted for two counts of domestic battery in the presence of a child, two counts of domestic battery, and auto theft.
If you know where Tanner is, call or text the Marshals Service at 812-230-0295.
