U.S. House approves a bill that would fine robo-callers up to $10,000 per call

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The U.S. House approved a bill intending to crack down on automated calls.
Fines would be up to $10,000 per robocall.
The proposal also requires companies to provide new technologies to protect the integrity of caller ID.
The bill also forces telecom companies to offer free robocall blocking features.
The bill also has support in the Senate, so it's possible the legislation will reach President Trump's desk this month.
Experts say there have been over 54 billion robocalls this year.
