US District Court warns scammers are trying to tell people they are under investigation, requesting cash

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Southern Indiana US District Court is sending a warning.

People are claiming to be with the court to scam and intimidate people.

The scammers tell people they are under investigation for prostitution or sex trafficking.

They also might threaten arrest and ask for money to avoid it.

Remember, don't give personal information to unknown callers. Always verify the agency or office the person calling claims to be a representative of.

If you were a victim of this scam, report the incident to the court at 317-229-3700, the Federal Trade Commission here, and the US Marshals Service by calling 317-226-6566.