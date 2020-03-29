U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations two more weeks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Wednesday, April 1st is Census Day.

By then, every home in the United States will have gotten information to fill out the Census, but much like everything else right now, the Census has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending field operations for another two weeks.

This means no field work until at least April 15th.

The bureau is really pushing for people to respond to the census online, by phone, or through the mail.

The census is critically important because the data is used to determine state representation and funding