U.S. Census Bureau releases new data on population changes



WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The latest population data from The United States Census is out.

It shows the country is seeing the slowest population increase ever.

The trends in The Wabash Valley are going down.

That is not just limited to here in Vigo County either.

That covers the entire Wabash Valley.

A map from the United States Census Bureau shows counties arranged in different categories.

Counties in orange represent a population change of less than zero.

That simply means those counties are losing people.

That trend is opposite of the national average that says counties similar in size to Vigo are growing.

Here in the Wabash Valley, every county falls into that category.

Experts say the population has been declining since the 1990s.

Indiana and Illinois are on two different trends.

Indiana is seeing a population increase by 0-4.9%, while Illinois is seeing a decrease.