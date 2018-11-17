US Army looks to social media for Midwest recruitment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - U.S. Army recruiters in Indiana and other Midwestern states where recruitment has consistently fallen short are exploring other recruitment tactics as they try to convince young people to enlist.
The Indianapolis Star reports that data from the 3rd Recruiting Brigade shows that the group hasn't been meeting recruiting goals since 2012. The brigade covers Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Great Lakes, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Nashville.
Emma Moore is a research assistant at the Center for a New American Security. She says that while the Army has increased its recruiters, it's relied on outdated methods, such as going door-to-door, that don't resonate with young people.
Col. Eric Lopez, of the 3rd Recruiting Brigade, says recruiters are spreading their message on social media sites, like Instagram and Facebook.
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com
