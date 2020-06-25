U.S. Army taking a new approach to recruiting soldiers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The U.S. Army is taking a new approach to recruiting soldiers, that's after COVID-19 impacted their process.

For the first time, they're turning virtual to bring more people in.

Recruiters are working around the clock with extended hours to interact with community members through social media, video-chatting, and much more.

News 10 spoke with Staff Sergeant, Andrew Hornick. He says while they change the way they operate, it doesn't change their mission.

"Talking to as many people as possible, getting our message out there, showing the benefits, the army it thankfully trains us to overcome obstacles and COVID-19, isolation, lockdown, it was just another obstacle that we had to work around," said Hornick.

So what requirements do I have to pass in order to enlist?

You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

You must be between 17-35 years old.

You must have graduated high school or received a GED.

You must meet both the medical and physical requirements.

"In the grand scheme of things the Army's mission doesn't stop. Recruiting is the first step of that, we are an all-volunteer force and we have to sustain that. Nobody that serves in the U.S. military, army, anything like that is forced to do it, we all choose to do it. We choose to do it because of the benefits and the call to service."

If you sign on during the National Hiring Days, you could receive a bonus of up to $2,000 or a four-year scholarship.

To learn more about enlisting, click here.