U.S. 41 named deadliest highway in the Hoosier state

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It has the title of Indiana's deadliest highway, and it stretches right through the Wabash Valley.

Driving data company Geotab took data over a 10-year span from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It found between 2008 and 2017, there were 106 crashes on U.S. 41.

Josh Hubbell has driven on U.S. 41 for several years.

Hearing this roadway has a lot of accidents doesn't come as a shock.

"It doesn't surprise me because of the high-speed traffic. People driving too fast. Construction. Of course, people texting, phones things like that," said Hubble.

Indiana State Police said because the highway runs north to south throughout the whole state, there's a lot of factors that can play into the dangers of this road.

"People tend to speed more on the U.S. Route 41 because it's kind of more rural in a little bit of rural areas. However, when you've got traffic coming from both the east and the west on both sides of you, sometimes they don't pick up on that and therefore we have accidents," said Sergeant Matt Ames.

That why it's so important to follow the speed limit and watch out for other drivers.

"What they need to do is make sure they're paying attention and as they go in from one location into a larger city area... number one they need to make sure they're paying attention to the stoplights. They need to pay attention to the speed limit signs because the speed limits get reduced in that area due to there's a larger volume of traffic," said Ames.

Hubble said he hopes this serves as a reminder to drivers to slow down and be more aware on U.S. 41 and all other roadways.

"Be more cautious. Put your phone down, and you know just try to look out for others not just trying to get to where you're trying to get to and your destination only. Other people have to share the road as well," said Hubble.

Indiana State Police want to remind drivers to always be aware of your surroundings and other drivers on the roadways.