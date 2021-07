TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute construction project may impact your Friday travel plans.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be intermittent 15-minute closures while crews continue work on the US 41 and State Road 63 project.

INDOT says the closure will take place between 5 am and noon on July 2.

This is so they can set beams on the bridge of US 41.