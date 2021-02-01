Trouble at U.S 40 and Darwin Road Intersection

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Friday a semi fell into the ditch at the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Darwin road.

The intersection is at the bottom of a hill and has a steep ditch.

This is not the first time that a semi has crashed at this intersection, but Indiana State Police are working to make sure it is the last.

"We have reached out to the Indiana Department of Transportation in an effort to get signs that warn drivers about the sharp turn," said Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames.

