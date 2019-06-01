U.S. 150 work slated to start on Monday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on U.S. 150 in Vigo County is slated to start Monday.
The roadway just south of New Goshen over Coal Creek will be closed starting June 3 for bridge deck overlay. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the road should reopen on July 20. In the meantime, Pennington Road and State Road 63 are the official detour.
White Construction Co., Inc. was awarded the $1.4 million contract.
Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.
