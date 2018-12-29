UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The three teens killed in a single car accident in Sullivan County Friday afternoon have been identified.

According to Sheriff Clark Cottom all three victims were killed on impact.

The driver is identified as 16-year-old Thomas K. Jaroscak of Farmersburg. The two passengers have been identified as 16-year-old Kegan T. Ennen and 15-year-old Tyson A. Boyll, both of Farmersburg.

Sheriff Cottom says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash but the investigation is not over.

All three teens were students at North Central High School.

The Northeast School Corporation is planning a vigil for the teens Sunday. All are invited to the North Central High School main gym at 3pm.

School counselors will be at the vigil. There will also be materials available so students can share their memories of the teens who were killed. They will be shared with the victims' families.

